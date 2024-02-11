2024 NFL Mock Draft: Miami Dolphins full 7-round projection in early-February
The Miami Dolphins need to build the team up through the 2024 NFL draft.
Round 6, Pick 186: Javion Cohen, Guard, Miami
Miami is about to invest a large sum of money in Tua, and they need to find ways to protect him in the passing game. With the 186th pick in the draft, they get interior offensive lineman Javion Cohen from the University of Miami. He is not just a hometown pick, he is a big (6’4 and 319 pounds) pass-blocking lineman.
He's played 1,395 passing snaps in his college career and has only allowed one sack. He's fluid in pass protection, uses his hands well, and has the strength to move defenders. He could use more strength in his lower half and would be best used at right tackle.
Round 6, Pick 199: Dylan McMahon, Center, NC State
The Dolphins continue to add to the offensive line depth through the draft. You can never have too many linemen. With the 199th pick, they select NC State’s Dylan McMahon. McMahon is 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds. He played 10 games in 2023, 621 snaps, and allowed just one sack. He can also play guard.
He's a fluid and flexible blocker. Much more than you'd expect at first glance. He is capable of blocking on the move, particularly in the second level of the run game. He power cleans over 409 pounds and has a 40-inch vertical.
He has long arms, which allows him to be effective on the edge. He does tire quickly and needs to work on his stamina. He tends to rely too much on his hands and less on his feet.
Round 7, Pick 242: Eugene Asante, Linebacker, Auburn
The seventh round of the draft is a good spot to find special teams players who turn into solid everyday players. In the seventh round, the Dolphins grab Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante. He is a good run stuffer, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 222 pounds. His forty time will be around 4.50 seconds.
Last season Asante had 86 total tackles, 8.5 for a loss, and 5 sacks for the Tigers. He had 21 pressures and 15 hurries in 464 snaps. He needs a larger variety of moves, but his effort is non-stop. When saying come, his eyes never leave the backfield. He also needs to gain strength to shed blockers.