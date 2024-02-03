2024 NFL Mock Draft: New England Patriots full 7-round projection in late-January

2024 NFL Mock Draft: New England Patriots full 7-round projection in early February
Round 4, Pick 103: Spencer Rattler, Quarterback, South Carolina
Kraft may be blinded by his love of Mac Jones, but not so much so that he doesn't select an insurance policy in the draft. All the buzz in Mobile, Alabama this week was about South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler so he may not be available here when all is said and done, but he was available in this simulation.
Rattler threw for over 11,000 yards in high school and signed with Oklahoma as a five-star prospect. He saw limited action as a freshman, and though his sophomore season had a promising start, he was benched after a poor showing against Texas, and after the season transferred to the Gamecocks. He threw for 5,974 yards and 35 touchdowns in his two seasons there.
He is only six feet tall, so scouts may fear that he could be Bryce Young 2.0. He does run a 4.70 40-yard dash, and there can't be any questions about his arm talent. He gets the ball out quickly and with a great deal of zip. He throws well on the run, and his ball has a tight catchable spiral.
He does struggle when the pocket collapses, so the {Patriots will need to make sure he has time to throw. He tends to lock onto a primary target for too long, but this is a common problem with college quarterbacks. He was considered a generation talent at one point, and could look to fulfill that potential as a pro.