2024 NFL Mock Draft: New England Patriots full 7-round projection in late-January

2024 NFL Mock Draft: New England Patriots full 7-round projection in early February
Round 7, Pick 224: Isaiah Davis, Running Back, South Dakota State
Ezekiel Elliott is likely going to find a Super Bowl contender to play for in the offseason, and Rhamondre Stevenson is in the last year of his rookie deal. The team needs to address the running back position in the draft and in free agency. Waiting until the seventh round, they select North Dakota State's Isaiah Davis.
Davis is built and moves like a power back, which is the perfect compliment to Stevenson's shifty style and pass-catching. He is 6-foot and weighs 220 pounds. He will run a 40-yard dash in 4.50 seconds. He ran for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons and finished his career with 43 rushing touchdowns.
He is very difficult to take down one-on-one and changes direction without slowing down. He consistently keeps his legs moving all the way to the ground and typically falls forward. He does tend to stay a little too tall through the hole, and won't be much of a threat in the passing game.
Round 7, Pick 232: Sebastian Castro, Cornerback, Iowa
The Patriots use their last pick in the draft to add more depth to the defensive secondary. Iowa's Sebastian Castro is 5-foot-11 and weighs in at 197 pounds. He will run a 4.55-4.60-second 40-yard dash. He shows very good ability in man-to-man coverage but needs work in zone defense. Since the Patriots play more man-defense than any other team in the league, he will fit in well.
He is decent at recognizing run plays, and getting to the ball carrier, but needs to work on wrapping up and taking them to the ground. Could see action on special teams, as well as some nickel or dime packages.