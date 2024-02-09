2024 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants full 7-round projection in early-February
The New York Giants look to rebuild in the 2024 NFL Draft
Round 2, Pick 39: TJ Tampa, Cornerback, Iowa State
In the first round of the 2023 draft, the Giants took Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks. Though Banks did struggle a bit as a rookie, he also showed promise. The team's other starting corner, Adoree Jackson, is a free agent this offseason, so with their 39th pick, they choose another young corner, TJ Tampa out of Iowa State. Tampa is a long corner, standing 6-2 and weighing 200 pounds. His 40 time will be in the vicinity of 4.45 seconds.
Over the last two seasons, Tampa was targeted 92 times, allowing 45 receptions (49% catch rate) for 488 yards and 3 touchdowns in 24 games (20 yards per game). He also had 3 interceptions, and when targeted last season, the opposing quarterback suffered a passer rating of 54.8. He excelled at zone coverage, man coverage, and press coverage last season.
Tampa has good ball skills and shows good timing with his hands as the ball arrives. He is a physical tackler who makes his presence felt in defending the run game. He has demonstrated a high football IQ, showing that he can quickly and accurately diagnose plays.
Tampa has fluid hips but sometimes struggles with change of direction and needs to understand how to use his hands at the NFL level without drawing penalties.
Round 2, Pick 47: Tyler Nubin, Safety, Minnesota
Another hit the New York Giants are going to take to their secondary is potentially losing Xavier McKinney, their starting safety, in free agency. He led the team in passes defended and interceptions. He also added 116 total tackles on the season. The Giants could potentially use some of their cap space to bring him back since he is only 24 years old, but we need to plan for the future.
With the second of their two picks in round two, they select Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin. He has great size for a safety, standing 6-2 and weighing 210 pounds. He runs a 4.60 second 40-yard dash. He had a production rating of 89.2 on Pro Football Focus last season, thanks to his five interceptions, and his passer rating allowed when targeted of 39.6. He had a 90.1 coverage grade and a grade of 70.2 against the run.
Nubin has strong ball skills and does a good job of reading the play as it develops when playing zone defense. He uses his hands exceptionally well, whether that's in coverage or shedding blocks against the run. He does not shy away from contact. He does not possess elite speed and relies too much on physicality and coverage, which can lead to penalties.