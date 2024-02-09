2024 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants full 7-round projection in early-February
The New York Giants look to rebuild in the 2024 NFL Draft
Round 3, Pick 70: Leonard Taylor, Defensive Line, Miami
A’Shawn Robinson started 13 games for the Giants in 2023, recording 62 total tackles, 6 of those for a loss. He will be a free agent in the off-season, and the team will use their third-round pick for a man in the middle. That will be University of Miami defensive lineman, Leonard Taylor III. Taylor is 6-3 and weighs in at 303 lb. He is expected to run the 40 between 4.75 and 4.85 seconds.
In 159 pass rush snaps in 2022, Taylor recorded 15 hurries, 6 quarterback hits, and 4 sacks. Pro Football Focus gave him a production grade of 87.3. his number dipped a little bit last year, recording 17 hurries, 3 hits, and 1 sack on 202 pass-rush snaps. This could be due to him lining a primarily in the B-gap in 2022, and primarily in the A-gap in 2023.
Taylor plays better as a pass rusher than he does as a run-stopper. He shows a good burst for his size, usually surprising offensive linemen and getting into the backfield before they have a chance to react. He is strong, and he uses his hands well to shed blockers. He does struggle to locate the ball in the run game, it will have to be used situationally at first.
Round 4, Pick 107: Jamari Thrash, Wide Receiver, Louisville
The Giants need more offensive weapons, and in the fourth round of the draft, they get another one from Louisville. Wide receiver Jamari Thrash. Unlike Odunze, who will be the featured receiver in the offense, Thrash will play more of a slot receiver role. He is just 5-8 and 185 pounds. He also does not have blazing speed and is expected to run the forty in around 4.50 seconds.
Thrash had a very good season in 2022. He was targeted 94 times and had 62 receptions for 1,123 yards (18.1 yards per catch) and 7 touchdowns. The loss of his starting quarterback in 2023 led to a slight dip in his production. He was targeted 92 times, had 62 receptions for 848 yards (13.7 yards per catch), and 6 touchdowns.
Thrash has great hand-eye coordination, which shows up when he is going back for underthrown balls, or bringing in over-the-shoulder throws. He does not have elite straight-line speed, but he has very good quickness, and it gets in and out of his brakes well in order to create separation. Because of his lack of size, he is not a great target on jump balls.