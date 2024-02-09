2024 NFL Mock Draft: New York Giants full 7-round projection in early-February
The New York Giants look to rebuild in the 2024 NFL Draft
Round 5, Pick 143: Michael Pratt, Quarterback, Tulane
This is a pick that may not be there in reality, similar to Drake Maye being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in Round 1. In this simulation, it's a dream come true for the Giants who get Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt in the fifth round. At some point, Daniel Jones will be done with the horrific contract that the Giants signed him to, so it's time to start thinking about a succession plan.
Pratt is 6-2 and 216 pounds. He plays like a true pocket passer, but he also has mobility if needed. He had a 110.5 passer rating in 2023, completing 65.4% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 22 touchdowns. Having him sit behind Jones for two years will yield great results. He has good arm strength for short and intermediate throws, however, he does not have an elite arm for deep passes. Like Kirk Cousins, in order to have success, he would have to play the game manager role.
He has good mechanics and a fluid throwing motion. Pratt knows how to manipulate the trajectory of his passes to fit the type of window he needs to put the ball in. He is a true competitor, and he is creative when the play breaks down. He needs to work on his winding release for better accuracy, and getting the ball out quicker against NFL blitzes.
Round 6, Pick 185: Nathan Thomas, Tackle, Louisiana
With their final pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Giants take Nathan Thomas, a tackle from Louisiana. This will add depth to the offensive line, as Thomas has good size (6-5 and 334 pounds) and strength. He has surprisingly good mobility to get out on screen passes. I would like to see him start off as an interior offensive lineman, as he would excel as a guard.
He had 410 pass-blocking snaps last season, allowing 5 hurries and 5 sacks. He has a good football IQ and recognizes defenses, and knows what his responsibility is on the line.
His blocking technique is good in both the run and the passing game, but he needs to work on having more violent hands against defenders. He can be a mauler in tight quarters, but can also look lost in open spaces.