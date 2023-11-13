2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots 7-round midseason projection to replace Mac Jones
Mac Jones is clearly not it and the Patriots have holes all over the roster. Who should the Patriots draft to lead their franchise in a new direction?
Is drafting a Michigan quarterback too on the nose? The New England Patriots won't be able to wait several rounds to draft J.J. McCarthy in 2024, and it's highly unlikely they would see him drop into their laps in the second round. Going for a wide receiver and waiting on a quarterback paid off in this case, with New England landing one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft on Day 2.
Maybe it is better to secure a top player at another position, especially one that directly helps a new quarterback because McCarthy isn't a slam-dunk prospect. Truthfully, very few quarterbacks are. But McCarthy has the raw tools. He has the arm strength to zip throws into tight windows and challenge defenses downfield at a high level, which is something Mac Jones hasn't been able to do. Jones is a limited quarterback when it comes to his actual arm talent, and those quarterbacks actually are riskier when drafting because their upside is so limited. They can only be one profile of QB, whereas someone like McCarthy has the arm talent to have a shot if he can translate his reading of the game
A good coach can make or break a quarterback prospect like McCarthy, and you can look within the AFC East to see a positive example of drastic quarterback development from a young player in Josh Allen's rise to being an MVP-caliber passer for the Buffalo Bills. McCarthy's feel for the game in the pocket could use work, but he has the moxy, agility, and arm talent to be worth taking a flier on. The Patriots have to get someone, and McCarthy has the leadership skills and tools to be the answer. But because he's so questionable when under physical distress from the pass rush, waiting until after No. 4 might be the best policy for the franchise.
No matter who the Patriots draft at quarterback, that passer is going to need more than one talented wide receiver to work with. The Pats' current crop of pass-catchers is honestly underwhelming. Adonai Mitchell of Texas is a strong pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft and someone who could potentially come in and contribute immediately.
Mitchell's stock is quickly rising with each clutch reception. He is a game-changer who wins matchups for the Longhorns, making highlight-reel grabs to turn incompletions into touchdowns. Mitchell has a fire in him, like McCarthy, and that's something the Patriots could use as they look to get back to the Patriot Way of winning. Not many receivers have better hands in this draft class than Mitchell, who could even play the "big slot" role at times for New England if they want to mix things up in sets with four receivers.