2024 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots 7-round midseason projection to replace Mac Jones
Mac Jones is clearly not it and the Patriots have holes all over the roster. Who should the Patriots draft to lead their franchise in a new direction?
Sticking with one of the most prestigious collegiate programs in the country, T'Vondre Sweat would be a nice pick-up in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft for the Patriots to beef up their defensive line. Adding some more pass-rushing dynamism off the edge should be the main priority for New England defensively, but their quality at defensive tackle also doesn't seem to be up to par, especially with offensive line-eating or pocket-collapsing DTs being increasingly important to an effective pass-rush in the modern NFL.
Sweat is a big man in the middle at 6-foot-4, 362 pounds, and that kind of imposing size can open up a lot of opportunities for the edge defenders. He has the size and strength to be a real force for offensive linemen to try and move around in the run game, but he also has the raw tools and explosiveness to make life miserable for a quarterback. Sweat is far from the finished product, but that's why he's a fourth-round pick. At this point in the draft, Sweat might be the best defensive tackle the Patriots can snag, and he's worth taking a flier on. Honestly, he has the tools to contribute on Day 1, which is above what a team expects from a fourth-rounder.
Now the Patriots address their situation off the edge with another player from a touted collegiate program in Utah. Jonah Eliss is a sack machine for the Utes. He has 12 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 10 games as one of the most productive pass rushers in the conference. Eliss is one of the most underrated players at his position in the upcoming draft class and is the kind of relentless, violent, high-motor, and all-around workhorse edge defender the Patriots fall in love with. They need to do a better job of drafting off the edge, but with so much focus on the passing game, they are going to have to hope that they can get undervalued talent later in the draft in guys like Eliss.