2024 NFL Mock Draft: Philadelphia Eagles full 7-round projection in late-January
Round 2, Pick 50: Josh Newton, Cornerback, TCU
The Eagles have two starting cornerbacks under contract through 2025, but Darius Slay is going to be 33 next season, and likely won't make it to the start of 2025. James Bradberry will be 31, and it's possible he also finds himself on another team before the end of his contract. The Eagles drafted Kelee Ringo last season and signed Mekhi Garner, and will use the first of two second-round picks to add another corner in 2024.
TCU corner Josh Newton is a great player who will plug and play as the No. 3 CB on the roster. He has good size at 6-foot and 190 pounds. He started his career at Louisiana-Monroe and transferred to TCU for his senior season. He had three interceptions and the opposing quarterback rating was 50.1 when they targeted him. In his fifth-year senior season, he added another pick and his QB rating when targeted was 64.8.
He has fluid movements and uses his length well. He likes to be physical at the line of scrimmage, making him great in press coverage and against the run. He may start off in zone coverages or in nickel or dime packages.
Round 2, Pick 54: Brandon Dorlus, Defensive Line, Oregon
Adding Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus to a defensive front that already features Josh Sweat, Jalen Carter, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, and Jordan Davis may seem unnecessary. It is a luxury for sure, but the Eagles have the luxury of drafting for the future instead of drafting for now.
Dorlus measures 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds and puts up 685 pounds on the back squat. He is freakishly strong and fast enough to play on the edge if he has to. He will run a 4.85-second forty-yard dash and at one point this season clocked over 20 miles per hour on the GPS. He had 70 quarterback hurries in the last two seasons. He wreaks havoc on opposing offenses.
He can switch up his attack from speed to power, keeping offensive linemen on their heels. He plays with effort and a high motor. He is a bit of a project with his hand in the dirt, but he has all the tools to become a defensive force in the NFL.