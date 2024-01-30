2024 NFL Mock Draft: Philadelphia Eagles full 7-round projection in late-January
Round 3, Pick 97: Blake Corum, Running Back, Michigan
Deandre Swift and Rashad Penny are free agents this offseason and didn't exactly do a great job of recreating Miles Sanders in the aggregate. Kenneth Gainwell is under contract through 2024 and only ran for 364 yards in 2023. Drafting Michigan running back Blake Corum in Round 3 fills an immediate need as a starter.
Carum is short (5-foot-8 and 213 pounds) and fast. He will run a 40-yard dash at the Combine under 4.40 seconds. In 2022 he ran for 1,461 yards and 18 touchdowns. Last season he had 1,028 yards but crossed the endzone 24 times. He is an elite runner and a gym rat. He can put up 225 on the bench press 30 or more times.
He does have a medical red flag after a season-ending knee injury in 2022. He also needs to work on his skills as a receiver. YAC is not an issue with him, but it's a matter of teaching him how to run routes and also how to stay in and block for the QB.
Round 5, Pick 159: Drake Nugent, Center, Michigan
The Eagles go back to the Wolverines for their next pick, center Drake Nugent. Jason Kelce has hinted at retirement, and if that happens, the Eagles will lose not only a team leader and a captain but their starting center. This is one of the few, "we need you to contribute now" picks.
Nugent is 6-foot-2 and 301 pounds. In 1,555 snaps over the last two seasons, he allowed just eight sacks. He shows nastiness in his blocking, holding blocks until and even long after the whistle. He has a high football IQ, and at Michigan, he did a great job of handling the protection calls at the line of scrimmage.
He's definitely a better run-blocker than he is a pass-blocker, but that can get better with coaching. He's also great at blocking in and around his pre-snap location. However, he will not be great at pulling or out in open space.