2024 NFL Mock Draft: Philadelphia Eagles full 7-round projection in late-January
Round 5, Pick 169: Edetuan Ulofoshio, Linebacker, Washington
A classic middle linebacker type player with a nose for the ball, Washington's Edetuan Ulofoshio can fill the spot left open by rental Shaquille Leonard. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs in at 236 pounds. He played 533 snaps as a fifth-year senior for the Huskies logging 81 total tackles and 34 stops.
He did pressure the quarterback nine times in 2023, but his main focus is tackling ball carriers and dropping into short coverage on pass plays. Quarterbacks targeting him last season had a rating of just 59.6. He has great sideline-to-sideline speed, but he tends to give running backs lanes while trying to avoid blockers on run plays. He's a project, but one worth developing.
Round 5, Pick 170: Jaylin Simpson, Safety, Auburn
If Byard does find a new home in 2024, that leaves an enormous hole in the middle of the Eagles' secondary. It may seem like a long wait to fill it in round 5, but an elite safety didn't show himself anywhere else in the draft, so they take the best one available at pick 170.
Auburn's Jaylin Simpson is skinny. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs just 178 pounds. He won't be taking down any power backs that get into the secondary, but his skill set is passing game-based. He runs a 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, and last year for the Tigers, he had four pass break-ups and four interceptions while holding opposing quarterbacks who targeted him to a rating of just 51.0.