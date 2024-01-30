2024 NFL Mock Draft: Philadelphia Eagles full 7-round projection in late-January
Round 5, Pick 177: Jaheim Bell, Tight End, Florida State
Dallas Goedert has two years remaining on his contract, so this is another forward-thinking pick, who could contribute here and there in 2024. Florida State's Jaheim Bell could be a potential steal for the Eagles, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 239 pounds. He is a slot receiver tight end who won't exactly excel at blocking, but then again, neither does Goedert.
He had 39 catches for 502 yards and two touchdowns in 2023 for the Seminoles. When his quarterback targeted him, he had a rating of 117.7. He has the speed to outrun linebackers in coverage and find open spaces behind them. He tracks the ball well and has good hands. He has the ability to run many routes, but his current route tree is limited.
His biggest weakness is in the run game. Think of him as a Jimmy Graham or Kyle Pitts type that's built to line up off of the line of scrimmage. He gives the team another weapon in the passing game, which Jalen Hurts will desperately need if he loses both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in the next two years.
Round 6, Pick 188: JC Davis, Tackle, New Mexico
This is a depth pick for the Eagles who are set at offensive tackle. New Mexico's JC Davis has the prototypical size for a tackle (6-foot-5 and 307 pounds). He is not overly athletic, and his technique requires refinement. He is exceptionally strong. He allowed two sacks and seven hurries on 827 snaps last season for the Lobos.
He plays through the whistle and slides his feet throughout the block to maintain leverage. He could potentially be a backup guard as well, though he doesn't have great speed when pulling. He is a player who may or not be on the roster two years from now, but provides the team with depth in 2024.