2024 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers 7-round projection, Combine edition
The Pittsburgh Steelers address some key needs in this 2024 7-round NFL Mock Draft ahead of the NFL Combine.
By Sam Penix
The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their 2023 campaign with three straight wins to make the playoffs, only to fall to the Buffalo Bills.
The team's long-term outlook is cloudy, given the status of Kenny Pickett and the quarterback position. But, at least for now, Pittsburgh will run it back with Pickett likely battling Mason Rudolph for the starting spot next year. In the meantime, the roster has some holes in it, and the draft can help patch some of those. Here is a seven-round Steelers mock to help prepare the team for another playoff run in 2024.
We'll be using Fanspeak's simulator for this mock, declining all trade offers, no matter how tempting they may be.
Round 1, Pick 17 - Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Joey Porter Jr. looks like a future star, but the Steelers currently don't have a whole lot else at the cornerback position.
Patrick Peterson really started to show his age last season, and Levi Wallace is a free agent. The room really needs some more young talent, and Wiggins is one of the most physically talented players in this year's class and should put on a show during on-field drills on Friday.
He just turned 21 years old on February 28th, stands 6-foot-2 with long arms, and moves like a player four inches shorter. His ability to click and close is rare for a tall corner, and he is very competitive, a trait that would fit right in. If he can add some more mass and weight at the next level, he could be a perennial Pro Bowl-caliber player and a cornerstone of the next era of a great Pittsburgh defense.