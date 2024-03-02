2024 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers 7-round projection, Combine edition
The Pittsburgh Steelers address some key needs in this 2024 7-round NFL Mock Draft ahead of the NFL Combine.
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 51 - Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
The offensive line is a huge work in progress, and the next spot that needs to be addressed is center. Mason Cole allowed the most pressures in the league last season, so there is a huge need for an upgrade there, and fortunately, this class has some quality options.
Frazier is recovering from a broken leg, but he has four years of starting experience and would slide right in as the starter from day one. He may lack a singular elite trait, but he does essentially everything well, and as far as offensive lineman go, if you're not hearing their name called much, that probably means they're doing their job.
Round 3, Pick 84 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
Linebacker may not be the team's biggest immediate need, as both Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb had solid campaigns in 2023. However, both could be gone after the season due to their contracts, and Trotter is just too good of a player to pass up at this point on Day 2. He is on the smaller side for the position and doesn't possess elite athletic ability, but he was one of college football's best LBs for two seasons because he's more advanced developmentally than most of his peers.
He also just turned 21 in December, so he is very young. Trotter had an excellent campaign in 2022, logging 88 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss, then followed that up with an even more productive season in 2023. He reads his keys well, makes an impact as an interior blitzer, and has a good feel for coverage. Trotter could contribute primarily on special teams as a rookie, and then take over as a starter in 2025.