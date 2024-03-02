2024 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers 7-round projection, Combine edition
The Pittsburgh Steelers address some key needs in this 2024 7-round NFL Mock Draft ahead of the NFL Combine.
By Sam Penix
Round 4, Pick 119 - Javon Baker, WR, UCF
When they're focused and motivated, Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are one of the NFL's better wide receiver duos, and Calvin Austin III has loads of potential as well. Adding Baker would give the Steelers yet another big and athletic target on the outside, and if Baker pans out, they could have one of the league's best skill position groups.
Baker garnered a lot of buzz with his performance during Senior Bowl week, but he's more than just that; he had a solid year at UCF, hauling in seven touchdowns and averaging a ridiculous 21.9 yards per reception, and originally attended Alabama, so there is a pedigree there.
Round 4, Pick 120 - Beau Brade, S, Maryland
The Steelers have Minkah Fitzpatrick entrenched at one of the safety spots, but the other is much less solid. Neither Keanu Neal nor Damontae Kazee were overly impressive last season, so Pittsburgh decides to grab Brade here, who is an effective box safety who should have a role as a rookie.
Round 6, Pick 194 -Jeremy Flax, OT, Kentucky
This is the perfect point in the draft to take a flyer on a developmental prospect. Flax stands 6-foot-6 325 pounds and allowed only 12 pressures last season, including zero against Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee combined. He possesses the physical traits that OL coach Pat Meyer would love to mold.
Round 7, Pick 239 - Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville
Brownlee is the definition of feisty, and he plays like he's 6-foot-4, 230 pounds because of his competitive spirit. He began his career at Florida State, playing three seasons there before transferring to Louisville and having his best campaign in 2023. With the level of need the Steelers have along with the importance of the position, doubling up on CB here is a good idea.