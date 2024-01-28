2024 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers full 7-round projection in late January
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over, so they look towards the NFL Draft. These future rookies would make great Steelers, should they choose.
The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2023 NFL season by getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs. Even the most loyal Steelers fan would have to admit that making it that far was a surprise. Despite finishing 10-7 on the season, Pittsburgh averaged fewer points and yards than their opponents all year.
The team finished 28th in points scored, and 25th in total yards (25th in passing yards and 13th in rushing yards). Pittsburgh struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position, benching former first-round pick Kenny Pickett at the end of the year in favor of Mason Rudolph. George Pickens didn't like his role this year at wide receiver, and the offensive line struggled in pass and run blocking.
They hold seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft (2 fourth-round picks, no fifth-round picks). I believe they go heavy on offense since their defense still excelled this past year (6th in scoring defense, and 10th in turnovers). There will be no trades in the mock draft, so the Steelers will pick where they are slated to.
Round 1, Pick 20: JJ McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan
Kenny Pickett has proved he isn't the answer at quarterback, and nobody believes Mason Rudolph is either. Mitchell Trubisky took his shot and failed, and now the Pittsburgh Steelers go back to the well, and again select a quarterback in round one, hoping this time it pans out.
McCarthy completed over 72 percent of his passes in 2023, and over the last two seasons has a 44:9 touchdown to interception ratio. He is a traditional pocket passer but also boasts surprising mobility (4.50 forty-yard dash).
He boasts a strong arm but does struggle with tight windows, which will certainly get tighter at the next level. The Steelers need an upgrade at football's most important position, and they get one with McCarthy.