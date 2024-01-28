2024 NFL Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers full 7-round projection in late January
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over, so they look towards the NFL Draft. These future rookies would make great Steelers, should they choose.
Round 2, Pick 51: Zach Frazier, Center, West Virginia
The Steelers need help all along the offensive line. The center of the line is the weakest spot, so they take care of this by drafting the best center on the board. West Virginia's Zach Frazier provides strong run blocking and pass blocking and gives the team a leader of the line as a rookie.
In 3,211 career snaps in college, Frazier allowed just 5 sacks. He didn't allow a single sack on 806 snaps in 2023. He fires off the ball quickly, and with what scouts call "nasty intention". He's better in tight quarters than he is in space, but overall he is sound, fundamental, and consistent.
Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement in 2021, and the Steelers finally find an adequate replacement in the 2024 draft.
Round 3, Pick 84: Devontez Walker, Wide Receiver, North Carolina
There is some uncertainty in the Steelers' receiver room due to George Pickens's unhappiness and Diontae Johnson's contract (and the Steelers' cap space). They may need a third option to develop into a second option, or they may need a rookie receiver to be the team's number two receiver right away.
North Carolina's Devontez Walker was a headline earlier in the season as the NCAA pondered whether to let him play for his team without sitting out any games because of their transfer rule. Inevitably he ended up playing 8 games for the Tar Heels, hauling in 41 receptions for 699 yards and 7 touchdowns.
He has good size at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He will run a 40-yard dash between 4.35 and 4.45 at the combine or personal workouts. He has a limited route tree currently, but the routes he does run, he is able to get open. There is a chance he is taken higher than 84, in which case the Steelers might look at Johnny Wilson (Florida State) or Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky).