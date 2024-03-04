2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
29. Detroit Lions: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
One string I’m going to keep plucking until the Detroit Lions take action is that the organization very much needs to be aggressive in finding some improvements along the defensive front.
Aidan Hutchinson has been a fantastic player who has gotten much better over his first two seasons in the league, really giving the Lions the juice that they were looking for on the edge when the Michigan product was taken in the Top 5. The problem is that he was often on an island throughout the 2023 season because of a lack of high-end guys to rotate on the edge opposite him and with him.
That’s something that the Lions have to change and Chop Robinson is the right prospect to do that. Based on the Penn State product’s readiness as a pass-rusher, Robinson would probably be an early Day 2 pick. But after seeing the numbers that he put up, including the best 10-yard split by a player over 250 pounds in Combine history, it confirmed the ridiculous potential that he has to be a menace to opposing offenses.
Robinson’s special trait is his first step, which we saw in action in Indy. With the complete profile of Hutchinson, they could form a lethal combo on the edges in Detroit for years to come and he would be well worth the 29th overall pick.