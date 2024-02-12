2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
10. New York Jets: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
If you’re a New York Jets fan, you’re most likely working tirelessly to forget that the 2023 season ever happened. If you’ve succeeded in tricking your brain in that manner, then congratulations, Aaron Rodgers is set to be the quarterback for the 2024 season, the defense should be one of the league’s best, and there are good bones within the offense, especially with a Super Bowl-winning QB taking over.
Though the offensive line played no role in Rodgers’ Achilles tear after just four plays with the Jets this past season, it’s a viable concern for this roster moving forward. It’s not a hopeless unit, but with Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown hitting free agency, there’s a big-time need at tackle moving forward.
As of now, the pre-draft process still being unfinished works tremendously in their favor as Olu Fashanu falls right into their laps in this spot. One could make a pretty easy argument that the Penn State product isn’t as technically refined as guys like Alt or Fuaga, but the truth of the matter is that he has the highest upside of any tackle in the class.
Fashanu needs to do a better job of honing in his feet and hands with how he utilizes them, but his movement skills and athleticism at 6-foot-6, 319 pounds are simply freakish. With the right coaching, he could come in and be an immediate factor for the Jets offense at a severe position of need.