2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Just throw a dart at the board and you’re most likely finding a need for the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback is perhaps the most pressing need for Antonio Pierce’s team as he takes over as head coach, shedding the interim tag. But they feel more likely than most to go the veteran route at that position, but the Raiders indubitably need more help protecting who’s under center.
Amarius Mims makes perfect sense to occupy that role. There aren’t many players as physically imposing with size and athleticism than the Georgia product. Injuries plagued him a bit in 2023 but he’s been a stud whenever on the field. With more technical development, he’s an All-Pro potential type of guy, which is sorely needed in Vegas.
14. New Orleans Saints: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Cam Jordan isn’t getting any younger and Carl Granderson isn’t exactly a game-changer opposite of him on the New Orleans Saints defensive front. While there are certainly some big changes that could be made on offense in the Big Easy, it’s a bit more prudent perhaps to address a premium position on the other side of the ball.
Drafting Laiatu Latu with the 14th overall pick is the right call there. The UCLA product will have some red flags due to once medically retiring before ending up and reviving his career with the Bruins, but his game speaks for itself. His pass-rush arsenal is almost limitless and he has the explosiveness and power to make good on those moves. He should hit the ground running in the NFL, which the Saints could use in a major way.