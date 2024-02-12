2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
15. Indianapolis Colts: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
There could be a case to make that a skill position player might be the most prudent move for the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2024 draft. For me, however, this secondary has to be shored up a bit more before I’m going to believe in the future, no matter what happens on offense. That’s why they take the first cornerback off the board with Alabama’s Terrion Arnold being down on this mock draft card.
Arnolds surpassed his Crimson Tide teammate, Kool-Aid McKinstry, as the top corner in this draft class, but for good reason. He’s a stellar and polished man-coverage cornerback who should be ready Day 1 to take the field at the pro level. His instincts have also improved in zone where he shows off his fluid, decisive movements. He should come into Indy and be a changing force for the secondary.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Put simply, the Seattle Seahawks need more off of the edge. I know Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu, the latter more sporadically, have made plays and been good players for this defense, but it still feels as if the pass rush in Seattle has long been lacking the type of force who can come in and singlehandedly take over a game by harassing opposing quarterbacks. Dallas Turner has that kind of upside.
Another Alabama product coming off of the board, Turner is as juice-up and twitched-up as they come. He’s a blur coming out of his first step and wins with explosiveness, though he’s developed a strong showing of speed-to-power in his rush. He might need to add some weight but the Seahawks could land an elite prospect who is at his best pinning his ears back and going to work.