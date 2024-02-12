2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Whether or not fans outside of Jacksonville have realized it or not, the cornerback room for the Jaguars is a bonafide problem right now. Tyson Campbell has been fine but nothing spectacular while the CB2 role was held by Darious Williams in the 2023 campaign. There is a ton of room for improvement from that top duo, which is where Cooper DeJean could come into the fold and help the cause immediately.
DeJean can truly do it all, lining up inside, outside and even at safety in scarce moments for Iowa in his college career. Oh yeah, he’s also a stud returner as well. He’s a terrific athlete and a smooth, fluid mover in coverage, able to mirror in man but physical enough to press as well. Throw in his special teams value, and this should be a home run for the Jags.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
All signs point to this being a costly free agency period for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 offseason with one of the big projected departures being Jonah Williams, their former first-round pick at offensive tackle. While signing Orlando Brown Jr. will alleviate some of the woes that could cause, they still need plenty of help to replace Williams on the right side, but JC Latham can provide such help.
Yet another Alabama product off the board, Latham was a multi-year starter for the Crimson Tide and a damn good one at that. He stuck at right tackle for the past two years, which bodes well for his projection for the Bengals. Latham is a monster on the edge with a strong base, solid footwork and great hands. While not the most fleet of foot, he’s proven against the SEC that he can more than hold up in almost any situation.