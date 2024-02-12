2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
19. Los Angeles Rams: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Let’s just keep this Alabama train rolling on the tracks at the back end of the Top 20, this time with the Los Angeles Rams. What this team was able to accomplish defensively in 2023 was nothing short of remarkable given the number of Day 3 picks they had starting. But with Ahkello Witherspoon set to hit free agency, LA needs to get some premium capital back into the secondary now that they have a first-round pick again.
So it’s Kool-Aid McKinstry who’s the pick for the Rams and it makes a ton of sense. He’s another cornerback who provides special teams value as a return man but he’s more than capable as a defensive player too. He’s versatile and physical, but has enough athleticism and feel for the position to not get burned by speed. He needs more consistency, especially down the field to maintain his technique, but the pieces are there for a clear CB1 that the Rams need.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Can we please get Joey Porter Jr. someone opposite of him in the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary who doesn’t look like their best years were long behind him? Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson were disaster shows more often than not in the 2023 season and now it’s time to continue investing at the position alongside their second-round pick from last year’s draft.
Quinyon Mitchell is a fast riser already in the draft process but for great reason. The Toledo product showed at the Senior Bowl the type of top-tier and sticky man coverage ability and ball skills he brings to the table, even against elevated competition. He has all of the IQ and movement skills needed to be a perfect complement to the big, bruising physicality of JPJ and form a nice Steelers corner duo.