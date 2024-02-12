2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
21. Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
Where the Miami Dolphins go from here is a phenomenal question. For parts of this past season, it appeared this team was on track to really make a deep run. Instead, they choked away the AFC East and were dispatched easily by the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round. And for me, it all starts moving forward by putting more investment and care into building the offensive line.
Graham Barton is a phenomenal piece to help the Dolphins accomplish that. Playing tackle at Duke, he shows nice foot speed and great hand punches and power with refined technique. The problem is that his measurables project more to a guard than a tackle. Even still slotting him inside would be a massive upgrade in Miami and allow Mike McDaniel’s magic to better work by getting more capable and versatile blockers in front of Tua Tagovailoa and Co.
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
With how the season ended for the Philadelphia Eagles, it feels like they entered a planet from Interstellar where time was sped up 10x. Now, all of a sudden, the NFC champs from the 2022-23 season are facing legitimate uncertainty with some aging veterans filling key roles, cap questions are top of mind, and some star players appear to be ready to get out of dodge. Cornerback, however, is a spot where they simply need more depth and, more crucially, youth.
So it’s former Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins who comes off of the board with the No. 22 overall pick and the Eagles would be thrilled to have that be the pick. Though he certainly has room to grow when it comes to physicality and, more specifically, run defense, Wiggins is rangy and long on the outside, making him an ideal cover man for the Eagles defense. With some coaching and training at the NFL level, he has stud written all over him.