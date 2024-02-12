2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
27. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
Back on the clock in the first round after landing Malik Nabers at No. 4, the Arizona Cardinals could go in a number of different directions at No. 27. However, it’s hard to pass up on the idea of pairing another high-end, first-round caliber offensive tackle with last year’s first-rounder, Paris Johnson Jr., to help give Kyler Murray arguably the best offensive line he’s had in his career.
Subsequently, it’s worth taking a slight risk on Jordan Morgan. Make no mistake, the tools and tape are there for the Arizona product. He fits the mold of a high-end pass protector with an enticing combo of movement and size. However, he has knee injuries in his past and his arm length is a concern to some. Even then, though, his tape shows a player who could pair quite nicely with Johnson on the bookends for the Cardinals.
28. Buffalo Bills: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Though the Buffalo Bills fell short once again of making it to the Super Bowl with Josh Allen, there were some signs of growth from this team, particularly on offense. The addition of Dalton Kincaid and emergence of Khalil Shakir late in the season alongside Stefon Diggs – if he stays around – are promising for the future. But even so, Gabe Davis is a free agent which means there is a deep threat role to fill in the Allen-led attack.
The fortunate news for them is that Troy Franklin is still on the board and he could not only replace Davis but actually be an upgrade over him for the Bills. Though he’s slightly built, his speed is a certified weapon both down the field and after the catch on designed catch-and-run touches, be it screens or otherwise. He could fully unlock parts of this offense and potentially be a piece to help get the Bills over the hump.