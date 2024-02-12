2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
2. Washington Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
As mentioned, there has been recent buzz that the Washington Commanders could be one of the teams that is eyeing the possibility of moving up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the 2024 draft in order to have their pick of the litter in this rich quarterback class, especially with the Top 3 so seemingly solidified.
With no trades involved in this mock draft, though, the Commanders sit tight – which is ultimately what I think will happen anyway. It would be a bit foolish on the part of Washington to sell the farm to move up one pick to take the quarterback of their choosing when they’ll still have two of the three widely-considered elite options on the board.
So they take Drake Maye out of North Carolina. There has recently been some buzz that Maye’s stock could be on the decline already, but I’m not wholly buying that as anything more than just smoke for right now. The UNC product checks all of the boxes from a prototypical NFL quarterback perspective and has progressed as a strong thrower and with his footwork in the nuances of the position.
Working with the Commanders receiving corps under Kliff Kingsbury, Maye could absolutely thrive early in his career with Washington. So, the franchise goes from late-round flier on a former Tar Heel in Sam Howell at QB to a Top 2 pick with Maye.