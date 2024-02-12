2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
31. San Francisco 49ers: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
It may not have necessarily been exposed in the Super Bowl, but the San Francisco 49ers often felt like their defense was playing uphill at times when looking at some of the obvious deficiencies in the secondary. With some key departures from that group possible this offseason on top of that, getting a high-end cornerback could be even more crucial than upgrading the offensive line.
With how the board has fallen and the scarcity of first-round worthy linemen, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is the clear pick here. The Missouri product is a stud when asked to man up and press his assignment. He has the good hands, the quick feet and the instincts necessary to succeed in that role at any level. The 49ers may want him to bulk up and ease up on being a bit too handsy at times, but all the boxes are checked for San Francisco to make a clear step forward with their DB room by drafting Rakestraw.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Despite being Super Bowl champions, it would be wise of Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs to not try and play the 2024 season on Expert Mode, which it seemed like they were doing at times in the 2023 campaign. A big reason for that was the wide receiver room, which was unreliable outside of rookie Rashee Rice far too often. That should be a priority in the draft and this is a great class to fill that need with.
Of the many good options, though, Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU would be exactly what Patrick Mahomes needs in this offense. Thomas showcased his ability as a vertical field-stretcher time and again for the Tigers while also having elite start-stop quickness to put DBs on their heels and then blow by them in his routes. He needs to refine his routes, to be sure, but that type of downfield threat with good hands is lacking in Kansas City and could get this offense back to humming on all cylinders.