2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl 3-round projection: Round 2
33. Carolina Panthers: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Panthers are finally on the clock and they give Bryce Young a better chance at success with Keon Coleman. The big-bodied FSU product still has untapped potential, but could wind up as one of the league's best receivers if he puts the total package of tools to use.
34. New England Patriots: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
The Patriots passing on a quarterback in Round 1 pays off as Bo Nix falls to them, largely due to a limited ceiling and his age. However, he is essentially what they thought Mac Jones was supposed to be, and the fit makes a ton of sense.
35. Arizona Cardinals: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
After cleaning up in Round 1 with a WR1 and another tackle, it’s time for Jonathan Gannon to start fixing the defense with Kamari Lassiter. The Georgia product needs to refinement and to add some weight, but his coverage skills and IQ give him a ton of promise.
36. Washington Commanders: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
Washington traded away both Chase Young and Montez Sweat at last year’s deadline, so it’s time to address that with Bralen Trice. Though not physically overwhelming, he hits benchmarks and has an unstoppable motor off the edge.
37. Los Angeles Chargers: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter bring a familiar face to LA with Kris Jenkins. An NFL legacy, Jenkins has the physical traits to be a legit game-wrecker on the interior of the defensive line.
38. Tennessee Titans: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
If Will Levis is going to have any chance, the Titans need weapons along with line help. AD Mitchell could be a star at the next level with his big frame and athleticism as long as he can be coached to improve his concentration.
39. New York Giants: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
Ladd McConkey coming off the board right after Mitchell is hilarious because of how contrasting the two receivers are. However, the Georgia product is a top-tier route-runner with more juice than he gets credit for, the type of target New York has been lacking.
40. Washington Commanders (via CHI): Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
It’s the Commanders back on the clock and they land Ja’Tavion Sanders. An absolute world-beater of an athlete, he could be one of the best tight ends in the league if he becomes a more physical route-runner.
41. Green Bay Packers (via NYJ): T’Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
Defensive line isn’t a pressing need for Green Bay, but this franchise loves high-end depth and T’Vondre Sweat is more than that. A behemoth at 360+ pounds, he’s a monster when pushing up the field and could be a force alongside Devonte Wyatt.
42. Minnesota Vikings: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Between the CFP National Championship Game, injury history, and age, Michael Penix Jr. is likely to fall. However, his arm strength and IQ in a great system could make him the perfect Kirk Cousins replacement for the Vikings.
43. Atlanta Falcons: Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
Paraphrasing Bernie Sanders, I am once again asking the Falcons to beef up their edge presence. Chris Braswell isn’t the athlete his teammate, Dallas Turner, is, but he’s a brute force winner on the edge who Atlanta could greatly benefit from.
44. Las Vegas Raiders: Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
Jonah Elliss is going to be divisive among analysts because he’s undersized, but the Utah product is polished as a pass-rusher with a great, explosive first step. The Raiders need a running mate for Maxx Crosby in the worst way.
45. New Orleans Saints (via DEN): Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
If you don’t know the name Kiran Amegadjie, you will soon enough. Even at Yale, his length and movement abilities shone brightly. If he can take quickly to NFL coaching, he could be an anchor for the Saints O-line.
46. Indianapolis Colts: Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
The Colts face the possibility of losing Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason, so someone like Devontez Walker makes a ton of sense. At UNC, he proved to be a dangerous deep threat with a ton of room still to grow as well, especially with Anthony Richardson’s skill set.
47. New York Giants (via SEA): Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
Darius Robinson being somewhat of a tweener at a listed 296 pounds makes him difficult to fit, but his ability against the run combined with powerful, smart pass rushes make him enticing. The Giants add some more juice up front to help the defense.
48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Christian Haynes, OG, UConn
Jacksonville needs to make a concerted effort to get better in the trenches, so they do so here with Christian Haynes. Even after playing at UConn for his college career, he could be a Day 1 starter on the interior for the Jags, largely due to their weakness there.
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama
It’s a real possibility the Bengals lose Tee Higgins this offseason but Jermaine Burton could step right in there. He broke out in 2023 with Alabama and his downfield threatening and ball-tracking should be a nice fit in the Cincinnati offense.
50. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Especially with uncertainty surrounding A.J. Brown at the end of this past season, Xavier Legette could make some since. Though smaller than some thought on tape, he’s a physical ball-winner, but also has the ability to turn on the jets and separate.
51. Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
Two Top 51 picks to help the secondary makes sense for this Rams defense that has been lacking and Tyler Nubin is a stud. While not a physical marvel, his burst and lateral agility make him a fantastic cornerstone on the back end.
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia
Celebrate, Steelers fans – this means no more Mason Cole! Zach Frazier can come in and fill the void at center that’s plagued the Pittsburgh offense as the West Virginia product looks the part of a readymade starter at the NFL level.
53. Miami Dolphins: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
It’s a sneaky need for the Dolphins in the secondary with Xavien Howard getting older, getting banged up and so on. T.J. Tampa could be the answer as the Iowa State product has a lot to like, even if imperfect.
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
Taking an NFL legacy feels on-brand for Howie Roseman and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. makes a ton of sense. He has plus athleticism and a strong football IQ to fill a big need on the Eagles defense.
55. Cleveland Browns: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Finally, the Browns get to make a pick and it could be a huge one. The wide receiver corps aside from Amari Cooper is lacking a bit, but the juiced-up, thin-framed Xavier Worthy could be the explosive element Cleveland’s offense needs.
56. Dallas Cowboys: Mike Sainristill, CB, Michigan
Whenever Trevon Diggs went down with an injury last season, the Cowboys secondary felt the pain of that. But Mike Sainristill can help tremendously, immediately upgrading in the slot and strengthening the group as a whole.
57. Green Bay Packers: Kamren Kitchens, S, Miami (FL)
Particularly with Darnell Savage seeming to take a step back, the Packers safety room is lacking. Kamren Kitchens has the tools to be a stalwart if he can avoid lapses that plagued him in college.
58. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Facing the possibility of losing both Lavonte David and Devin White in free agency, linebacker is a must add for the Bucs. Edgerrin Cooper doesn’t have the juice of White or savvy of David, but fitting in-between could be a good fit for Todd Bowles.
59. Houston Texans: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Let’s get C.J. Stroud another weapon in Houston, one that can compliment Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Ja’Lynn Polk makes a ton of sense as the sort of middle ground that can work deep but also more effectively the middle areas of the field.
60. Buffalo Bills: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
Safety has been a linchpin of the Bills defense with Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. As those players start to show some age, though, they find a replacement in Javon Bullard, who could very well slide right in and be effective right away.
61. Detroit Lions: Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU
While Kingsley Suamataia played tackle at BYU, he projects better on the interior which is where the Lions could use some more beef. He could be a readymade replacement for either Jonah Jackson or Halapoulivaati Vaitai as they hit free agency.
62. Baltimore Ravens: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan
We saw the Ravens finally invest in receiver, but they need to do it again. Roman Wilson appears to fit the gadgety and twitchy brand of pass-catcher they value, and with the Harbaugh connection, it makes more sense.
63. San Francisco 49ers: Mekhi Wingo, DT. LSU
Staring down some potentially big losses this offseason on the defensive front, the 49ers fill that void with Mekhi Wingo. The LSU product is a force up front and could be even better in the NFL than he was on a lacking overall defense.
64. Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
A sneaky secret about the Chiefs: The revamped offensive line wasn’t that good, especially at tackle. They take a swing to upgrade from Donovan Smith with Patrick Paul, a high-upside prospect who definitely requires more polish.