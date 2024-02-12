2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl 3-round projection: Round 3
65. Carolina Panthers: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Particularly with Brian Burns’ uncertain future, the Panthers add some more upside and depth on the edge with Adisa Isaac.
66. Arizona Cardinals: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
Gannon gets another piece for the Cardinals defense as Brandon Dorlus could be a tone-setter up front.
67. Washington Commanders: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Linebacker is a sore spot for the Commanders defense but adding Junior Colson should provide an immediate boost.
68. New England Patriots: Dominick Puni, OT, Kansas
Bo Nix gets some help with Trent Brown potentially gone in New England with a solid, experienced prospect in Dominick Puni.
69. Los Angeles Chargers: Brendan Rice, WR, USC
Harbaugh goes after more NFL bloodlines with the son of Jerry Rice, Brendan, here to also add another young weapon.
70. New York Giants: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
All signs point to Saquon Barkley being gone from the Giants, and Jonathan Brooks has immediate RB1 upside as he enters the NFL.
71. Arizona Cardinals (via TEN): Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State
More infrastructure building for Arizona as a mauler like Cooper Beebe could fortify the interior in a notable way.
72. New York Jets: Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington
Back on the clock after 60+ picks off, the Jets give Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers more help with a versatile weapon like Jalen McMillan.
73. Detroit Lions (via MIN): Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
The Lions need some more firepower in the passing game, something a versatile weapon like Ricky Pearsall should address.
74. Atlanta Falcons: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest
It’s not a barren secondary in Atlanta by any means, but a solid depth piece like Caelen Carson will only help the cause further.
75. Chicago Bears: Leonard Taylor III, DL, Miami (FL)
Upgrading on the defensive line is absolutely crucial for the Bears success and Leonard Taylor III is a first-round talent who just hasn’t put it all together on the field yet.
76. Denver Broncos: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
Javon Solomon could be a player the Broncos look back on as one of the steals of the draft, getting a talented sack artist at No. 76.
77. Las Vegas Raiders: Calen Bullock, S, USC
Rough scene would be a kind way to describe the Raiders secondary and Calen Bullock can help add some more usable talent to that group.
78. Seattle Seahawks: Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College
Christian Mahogany can shore up the interior of the Seahawks line, though that’s not as big of a problem area as it has been in years past.
79. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sedrick Van Pran, C, Georgia
Another interior line pick for the Jags but they need it. Sedrick Van Pran is experienced and could be a longtime staple for this offense.
80. Cincinnati Bengals: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson
Needing some more juice in the trenches defensively, Ruke Orhorhoro is full of untapped potential the Bengals can easily gamble on.
81. Seattle Seahawks (via NO): Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas
Back on the clock, the Seahawks grab a solid force on the edge with Austin Booker, who anchored the Kansas defense.
82. Indianapolis Colts: DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke
DeWayne Carter isn’t an immediate difference-maker, but he’s a strong add to a Colts defensive line that lacks depth.
83. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Matthew Stafford isn’t going to play forever, so the Rams take another shot at a replacement plan with the potentially undervalued Spencer Rattler.
84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
Speaking of teams that need plans at QB, the Steelers qualify and land Michael Pratt here, a veteran with some mobility that might be a dark horse to carve out a career as a starter.
85. Houston Texans (via PHI): Tykee Smith, S, Georgia
For as good as the Texans cornerback room is, Houston could definitely use some upgrades on the back end at safety with Tykee Smith.
86. Cleveland Browns: Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Sione Vaki can literally do it all but is a safety by trade and would absolutely be a step up for the Browns secondary.
87. Dallas Cowboys: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
Linebacker is a sore spot for the Cowboys right now and Payton Wilson is as sure of a find as you can imagine to fill the hole.
88. Green Bay Packers: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville
There’s a bit of uncertainty for the Packers at cornerback moving forward and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. offers some reinforcements.
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Rachaad White fantasy managers liked him, but he was actually quite bad for the Bucs. They upgrade with Trye Benson.
90. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
Another weapon for the Cardinals, Malachi Corley fits the versatile weapon mold that could work well with Kyler Murray.
91. Green Bay Packers: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
AJ Dillon is a free agent and Aaron Jones has questions long term. Jaylen Wright should be a solid addition for the Packers.
92. Detroit Lions: D.J. James, CB, Auburn
It was evident throughout the season that the Lions secondary needs some help and D.J. James has the tools to provide it.
93. Baltimore Ravens: Kalen King, CB, Penn State
Kalen King has fallen big time after a rough 2023 season, but the Ravens are smart to bet on the tools of the Penn State product.
94. San Francisco 49ers: Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan
Finally, the Niners address the offensive line. Zinter is coming off a broken leg but he’s as steady as they come when healthy.
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Maason Smith, DL, LSU
Injuries have derailed Maason Smith quite a bit over his college career, but the Chiefs find a pseudo-Chris Jones replacement with elite potential.
96. Jacksonville Jaguars: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
Josh Allen needs a running mate on the edge and Marshawn Kneeland might not be a name-brand prospect, but he’s more than capable of making hay.
97. Philadelphia Eagles: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State
Secondary help remains of paramount importance for the Eagles and Renardo Green was a strong presence on the Seminoles defense.
98. San Francisco 49ers: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville
With guys like Jajuan Jennings potentially gone in free agency, the 49ers adding someone like Jamari Thrash would make a ton of sense.
99. Buffalo Bills: McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&M
McKinnley Jackson can provide the Bills with some push up front on defense that we’ve seen missing at times in recent years.
100. Washington Commanders: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
The Commanders can find a real playmaker for the secondary at the end of the third round with a guy like Khyree Jackson.