2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
3. New England Patriots: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Most people have absolutely, unequivocally assumed that the New England Patriots are going to take a quarterback with the third overall pick. And to be fair, that’s a more than reasonable assumption to make. Mac Jones has been a disaster, Bailey Zappe ain’t it, and now Jerod Mayo takes over for Bill Belichick and it would only be fair to give him a reset at the position.
At the same time, though, that’s not how Robert Kraft and the Patriots have operated full-send in a long time. Sure, a big part of that was probably Belichick’s influence, but it’s still hard to dispel the consideration that New England might work the veteran quarterback market, wait on quarterback in the draft, and address another dire need: wide receiver.
They have an ample opportunity for just that with Williams and Maye going 1-2 as expected, so they nab Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to take over immediately as the top pass-catcher in this offense, no matter who is throwing the rock to him.
Put simply, 6-foot-4, 205-pound receivers aren’t supposed to move like Harrison. He has more than enough speed, but his change of direction and nuanced route-running is what really sets him apart further. His NFL bloodlines and upbringing are obvious watching him play and the Patriots can cause Colts fans plenty of pain watching the younger Harrison thrive and build his own star in Foxborough.