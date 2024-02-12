2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
4. Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Seeing Marvin Harrison Jr. go off the board as a surprise with the third pick is definitely a gut-punch for the Arizona Cardinals, a team that arguably needed a No. 1 wide receiver already but is now set to potentially lose Marquise Brown in free agency.
Michael Wilson, a rookie for the 2023 season, flashed at times for the Cardinals. However, his injury history remains a concern (and a big reason why he fell as far as he did in the draft). Beyond that, guys like Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch are more role players than top options, though tight end Trey McBride emerged as a breakout star in the 2023 campaign.
The good news for the Cardinals, however, is that this is also an extremely talented wide receiver class, so Malik Nabers truly isn’t too much of a drop-off from Harrison, even if they are substantially different players.
Nabers is a bit smaller than Harrison at 6-foot, 195 pounds, but the LSU product has a diverse skill set created by his acceleration, speed, quickness and footwork. He puts DBs in a blender routinely, but is also a menace after the catch. Putting him in Drew Petzing’s offense with Kyler Murray could be a thing of beauty, even if he’s not an elite vertical threat or typical WR1.