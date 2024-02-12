2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
6. New York Giants: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Point blank, I have no clue what the New York Giants are going to do at quarterback heading into the 2024 season. We know that Daniel Jones will be in the building, but what we don’t know is if Brian Daboll and the coaching staff wants to already turn the page from him and find another option via the draft.
Based on what we saw in the 2022 season, however, my gut tells me that Joe Schoen and the front office want to give a healthy Jones another crack at proving he’s the guy in this offense. More importantly, there is still a need to further build up the roster around whoever is playing quarterback.
Thus, instead of taking Jayden Daniels here, the Giants select the top offensive tackle in the 2024 draft class, Joe Alt out of Notre Dame. At 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, some of the bend and leverage issues you might expect do show up from time to time, but Alt moves exceptionally well at his size and has the length to mitigate a lot of shortcomings.
While the Giants have drafted two first-round tackles since 2020 (Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal), injuries and ineffectiveness have been problems with those picks. They need to fortify the unit up front and Alt is a worthwhile swing to do so.