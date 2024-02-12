2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
7. Tennessee Titans: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Speaking of truly terrible offensive lines, welcome to the Tennessee Titans portion of the proceedings. This team’s roster has been on a stark decline for the past few years and we’re starting to see an organization that is now in need of a substantial rebuild, one that will have to be done with some major questions.
The two biggest questions facing the Titans, of course, are the long-term viability of Will Levis as an NFL quarterback – difficult to truly rule on after roughly a half-season of work as a rookie – and how new head coach Brian Callahan will perform in his role.
To answer either of these questions, however, fixing the offensive line is of paramount importance. That’s why Tennessee should run up the card with Taliese Fuaga’s name on it come draft night if the Oregon State star is still on the board whenever the Titans are on the clock.
The 6-foot-6, 334-pounder showed off his star power at the Senior Bowl and he would be a great fit for the Titans to build around up front. He’s a mauler in the run game with elite power, but can dial it back into smooth hands and feet in pass protection too. He may not have the upside of some other tackles, but he can be a stalwart for many years in the Tennessee offense.