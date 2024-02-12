2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
8. Atlanta Falcons: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
There is a good chance that the Atlanta Falcons, should the Bears ultimately elect to trade Justin Fields this offseason, are one of the teams getting involved in that market. Not only would Atlanta be looking to bring back the hometown kid to his roots, but also to substantially upgrade from the Desmond Ridder/Taylor Heinicke combo that’s currently in place.
With the draft capital the Falcons have already invested in their skill positions, I wouldn’t hate adding Fields to the mix. He’d be a fascinating fit in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s offense and could be a game-changer to fully unlock Drake London, Bijan Robinson and maybe even Kyle Pitts.
But the crux of this argument is simply that Atlanta desperately needs an answer at quarterback. So with the Fields trade still only being theoretical at this point in time, they take advantage of the draft board and take the Heisman Trophy-winner, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels’ best asset is his electric mobility and what he can do off-platform or on the run as a runner or thrower. But he showed immense growth as a passer overall over two seasons at LSU and can push the ball down the field with great effectiveness. There are some kinks to iron out, particularly when working in the intermediate and middle areas, but his upside is immense and he could be a dynamic fit in this Falcons offense.