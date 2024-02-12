2024 NFL Mock Draft, post-Super Bowl full 3-round projection: Patriots skip QB, Chiefs add WR
9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Now we start filling out the Bears roster around Caleb Williams. Landing D.J. Moore last offseason in the trade with the Panthers that ultimately netted Carolina last year's No. 1 overall pick and the Bears this year's No. 1 pick was a touch of class from the front office in Chicago and made a dire pass-catcher situation on the roster much less so.
But things are turning more toward the dire end of the spectrum looking ahead to the 2024 season. Tyler Scott didn’t show too much as a rookie last season while Darnell Mooney is slated to hit free agency this offseason. Outside of that, there isn’t a receiver on the Bears roster to feel confident in.
Rome Odunze changes that. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was completely dominant in his final season at Washington. He possesses plus speed and make 50-50 balls more like 70-30 in his favor. Odunze shows tremendous body control in contested situations with an overall elite feel for the position, even if his route tree, due to his size and lack of overall fluidity, may limit somewhat his role.
Having said that, he’s a perfect complement to Moore for the Bears offense to immediately have a 1A and 1B option for Caleb Williams, which could jumpstart the franchise’s foray into the future in a massive way.