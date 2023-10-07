2024 NFL mock draft: Quinn Ewers to Vikings, Shedeur Sanders to surprise team
- Bears still have 1-2 picks after first win in nearly a year
- Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with an all-tools QB
- Shedeur Sanders lands in Round 1 with surprise team
After stumbling onto Geno Smith in the post-Russ era, the Seahawks defense has not necessarily been able to keep up with the upward trajectory of the offense. That’s something that can very much be boiled down to the lack of playmakers consistently popping up on the defensive front.
Leonard Taylor III can change that for Seattle, though. Though the Miami product needs to get coached into being more polished and disciplined there, there’s absolutely no questioning his talent. He’s a tremendous athlete with great strength, burst and balance to stay upright and continue his rush. With the right development, he could be a star for the Seahawks front.
We’ve definitely seen the Lions make a noticeable leap on the defensive side of the ball this season. Aidan Hutchinson is quickly becoming a star, the secondary has been greatly improved, and the linebackers are pieced together nicely. Having said that, bolstering the interior could make a world of difference for this unit moving forward.
Illinois star Jer’Zhan Newton could make sense for them. While the Illini might be far lesser on that side of the ball than they were in 2022, it’s not because of the big defensive lineman. He’s a terrific rusher with a strong push, though he does need to perhaps work on setting himself so he doesn’t get thrown out of lanes quite as often.
Miami’s offense is virtually unstoppable when they have Terron Armstead on the field. It’s hard to stop without him, but the level of difficulty indeed increases when he’s been out – and unfortunately, that’s been far too often over the past couple of seasons for the Dolphins.
Subsequently, now that the Phins have a first-round pick again, it would behoove them to invest in a lineman like JC Latham who could step in and help solidify the unit protecting Tua Tagovailoa. Latham still hasn’t performed like a star at Alabama, but all the tools are there for him to be a quality NFL offensive lineman as he garners more experience and a higher IQ for the position.