2024 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders full 7-round projection in early-February
A full 7-round mock for the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 2, Pick 36: Kamari Lassiter, Cornerback, Georgia
Washington managed only eight interceptions last season, and they are losing two starters from their defensive secondary. With cornerback being a higher priority than safety, the team chooses to select Kamari Lassiter from Georgia with the first of their two second-round picks. He is 6-0 and weighs 180 pounds. His combine speed is expected to be around 4.50 seconds.
Lassiter did not record an interception in 2023, but the opponent's passer rating when targeting him was just 48.7. Teams did target him 39 times, but only 15 of those resulted in a reception. On those 15 receptions, he only gave up 136 yards. He allowed just one catch-per-game for 9 yards-per-game on average. He also did not allow a single touchdown.
His best ability might be his transitional quickness, allowing him to stay with the premier receivers in the NFL. Lassiter has a reputation as being a big hitter when coming downhill to stop the run or defend screen passes. He compares favorably to Devon Witherspoon of the Seahawks. He could be a bit of an injury risk given his small frame, but he has all of the tools in every area as a cornerback.
Round 2, Pick 40: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State
Last season the Commanders traded away their two starting edge rushers, Montez Sweat and Chase Young. A defensive secondary is only as good as the pass rush. A quarterback with a lot of time will complete passes against even the best secondary in the NFL. To speed up throws, and increase their opponent's chances of making a mistake, the Commanders take Chop Robinson from Penn State with the 40th pick in the draft.
Robinson stands 6-3 and 250 pounds. His forty time will be around 4.45 seconds. He played 148 pass snaps in 2023, recording 18 quarterback hurries, 5 hits, and 3 sacks. His 29.9% pass rush win percentage was the 13th-best in the country. He was a third-team All-American and first-team all Big Ten.
Robinson has non-stop energy, attacking all facets of the game, and will be an immediate three-down player. He has an explosive first step, and long strides to get to the quarterback. He is bigger and stronger than Micah Parsons, but not as fast. His speed and power alone will not be enough to beat an NFL offensive lineman. He needs to develop secondary pass-rush moves.