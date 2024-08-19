2024 NHL Global Series teams, dates, locations and more
By Marci Rubin
Every season, the NHL hosts special events such as the Global Series. The 2024-25 NHL season will mark the 11th season that the NHL has played regular-season games in Europe.
The 2024 NHL Global Series by Fastenal will feature three exciting parts: Global Series Challenge Germany, Global Series Czechia and Global Series Finland. The Global Series Challenge will be one game, while the Global Series Czechia and Global Series Finland will consist of two games each. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
Everything you need to know about the 2024 NHL Global Series
Ahead of the regular season Global Series games, the Buffalo Sabres will participate in the Global Series Challenge, a preseason game in Germany. They are set to play the EHC Red Bull München, a professional team based in Munich, Germany, part of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. This game will take place on Sept. 27 at SAP Garden.
Then comes the Global Series Czechia. To kick off the 2024 NHL season, the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres will face off at 02 Arena in Prague, Czechia. Two games will take place on back-to-back days on Oct. 4 and 5.
The Sabres are led by head coach Lindy Ruff who was formerly the head coach of the Devils. Sheldon Keefe is the new head coach of the Devils following time as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Some Devils to watch in this match-up are Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Dougie Hamilton. Sabres to watch include Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka.
In the Global Series Finland, the Dallas Stars will take on the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. Two games will take place on back-to-back days, Nov. 1 and 2.
Peter DeBoer is entering his third year as head coach of the Stars, while Paul Maurice will be head coach of the Panthers for the third year. Notable Stars players include Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen. Some players to watch on the Panthers include Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sergei Bobrovsky. The Panthers and Stars are expected to be among the strongest teams in the NHL again this season.
Viewing and streaming information for NHL games can be found here. After the Global Series, the NHL will host other special events. The 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic, 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will all take place during the 2024-2025 NHL season.