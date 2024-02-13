Who is playing the 2024 NHL Stadium Series?
By Jackie Daly
The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series is taking place the weekend of Feb. 17-18 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The home field for the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets will be transformed to house an NHL regulation rink which will feature two regular season outdoor games between Metropolitan Division rivals. Lots of eyes will be on these two games, as MetLife can seat 82,500 people, which is the largest seating capacity of any NFL stadium.
This series is the NHL's third and fourth outdoor match-up of the season (40 and 41 overall); after the New Year's Day Discover NHL Winter Classic and the Tim Horton's NHL Heritage Classic which took place last October. Earlier this month the refrigeration trucks, needed supplies, and crew members arrived in New Jersey, with the plan to have the build finished Wednesday, Feb. 14 as practices for the teams start the next day.
Saturday, Feb. 17 Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils, 8 p.m. ET
The first game in the series features the Flyers and Devils battling it out under the stadium lights with an 8 p.m. puck drop. As of Feb. 12, these two teams occupy the third and fifth place spots in the Metropolitan Division, respectively. Where we are in the season, every point matters. Right now the Devils are on the outside looking in as the playoff picture is coming more into focus.
Devils forward Jack Hughes and his brother, defenseman Luke Hughes, are set to become the second set of brothers to play in the same outdoor game. The first two brothers were the Daniel and Henrik Sedin, 10 years ago at the 2014 Heritage Classic. Both brothers played for the Vancouver Canucks.
Flyers center Sean Couturier has been active on the scoresheet his past two outdoor outings, posting a goal and an assist in both the 2019 Stadium Series (an OT victory for the Flyers over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field in Feb. of 2019) and NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe in Feb. 2021 (a loss to the Boston Bruins in Feb. 2021). According to NHL Stats, he can become the first player in NHL History to score in three consecutive outdoor game appearances.
The Devils are playing in just their second outdoor game, their first a loss vs. the New York Rangers at the 2014 Stadium Series. The Flyers are about to head into their sixth game outside, with a 1-3-1 record.
Sunday, Feb.18 New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders, 3 p.m. ET
The second and final game of the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will feature an undefeated-in-outdoor-matchups New York Rangers team (4-0-0) against an Islanders team, who have only been part of one outdoor game, which was a 2-1 loss to the Rangers at Yankee Stadium in January of 2014. The Islanders are back 10 years later for a rematch — this time on the other side of the Hudson River. As of Feb. 12, the Rangers have a 13-point advantage over the Islanders in the standings, with the playoff race hot as ever.
The Islanders have four players who skated in the 2014 Stadium Series loss against the Rangers still on their roster. Matt Martin, Cal Clutterbuck, Brock Nelson, and Casey Cizikas are back and all looking for revenge in the battle of New York. Nelson had the Islanders lonely goal during that game. With a goal in Sunday's matinee, Nelson can become the 10th NHL player to score in each of his first two games in the "wild".
Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette is appearing in his fifth outdoor game as bench boss, posting no wins (0-3-1). This outing will tie him with Joel Quenneville for the most appearances as a head coach in outdoor games. It's no surprise here the Rangers would like to stay undefeated outside and keep adding points to their Metropolitan division lead, where they have been consistently on top all season.
Bringing hockey back to its pond-like beginnings is unmatched, so these games should not disappoint. You can watch them on ABC, ESPN+, SN.
Fun fact, these four teams have never made the playoffs all at the same time since 1982-83, when the Devils formed roots in New Jersey.