2024 NWSL Draft: Who were the biggest winners and losers?
14 clubs. Four rounds. 56 players. What a night. From top to bottom, the amount of talent was mindboggling. Here's a look at who won and who lost in the 12th annual NWSL College Draft.
Loser: Kansas City Current
Note: Nobody really lost that big, the talent in this draft made it difficult to
When you have winners, you have to have some losers. Last year, Kansas City Current was a part of our NWSL Draft winners. Not this time around, though. KC had just three picks, none of which were in the first round. It is more about the talent it missed out on than what it added last night.
Maybe KC has some more moves cooking in the next few weeks? The Current shockingly traded Morgan Gautrat, and Alex Loera, two ultra-talented midfielders this offseason. You would think maybe adding another young six would be a benefit to the team. Vlatko Andonovski opted not to.
Ellie Wheeler from Penn State is a more than capable player that could replace Kate Del Fava as a wing back. The Current oddly drafted two goalkeepers for the second year running after both its shot-stoppers from last year's draft failed to earn any playing time.
We could be proven wrong, it's happened before. Wheeler is a player everyone should keep an eye on, but it was the inactivity compared to most on draft night that ultimately put Kansas City here.