2024 NWSL Draft: Who were the biggest winners and losers?
14 clubs. Four rounds. 56 players. What a night. From top to bottom, the amount of talent was mindboggling. Here's a look at who won and who lost in the 12th annual NWSL College Draft.
Loser: Washington Spirit
This was tough. Washington was the chaos creator last night. It went the route that North Carolina Courage did in 2022. There are just a whole lot of questions. What's the defense going to look like without the three-time Iron Woman? How can these youngsters possibly fill the influence of a USWNT senior player?
Yes, Croix Bethune, Hal Hershfelt, and Makenna Morris are quality players, but this looks like a long-term journey to get back to the top. Nahas and the Courage did it last year with a lot of young players, but the road seems longer than most to punch a postseason spot.
It's a whole lot of unknowns especially for a team that will be under an interim leader for a good chunk of the 2024 campaign. Two of the Spirit's core contributors, Sam Staab and Sanchez were sent elsewhere in exchange for the opportunity to select these young collegiate stars. Don't forget Dorian Bailey isn't in the nation's capital anymore either.
All six of the Spirit's picks could be difference-makers, but right out of the gate, the pressure on these newly turned professionals is going to be significant. This strategy may have been deployed with the idea that Jonatan Giráldez will work with these players with bright futures in order to build something sustainable for years to come.