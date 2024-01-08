2024 NWSL Draft live stream, prospects, order, preview: Watch draft online
Draft two of two during this NWSL offseason is here. In California on Friday evening, all 14 NWSL outfits will undergo a four-round draft featuring 56 selections. Here's all you need to know to watch.
Less than a month ago, the league had its first draft of the offseason. Now, it's time for the second. Only this time it's not all that complicated. There is no controversy surrounding this one. There will be four rounds with 56 selections in total, beginning with the expansion outfits, Utah Royals and Bay FC in that order.
You can examine the order right now, but as we all saw last year, it is in no way going to remain like that. There was movement all over the place. It was like one of those rollercoasters that does upside down except you have no idea when those turns are going to come. Three out of the first five picks last year changed hands on draft night due to some shocking deals that ended up shaping the 2023 campaign.
All 14 NWSL clubs have a chance to add important pieces of youth to help expand on their squads that are currently in place. Utah Royals at the time of writing have the most picks with nine, four more than any other club. The defending champions hold just one, which makes sense given the team clearly has its eyes on adding "win-now" talent this offseason. Five outfits have five selections including North Carolina, Racing Louisville FC, and Portland Thorns who have three in the first two rounds.
Who are the top draft prospects to look out for?
All the clubs will have a chance to select from the list of individuals who have registered for the draft and have met the four eligibility requirements set by the NWSL. The deadline for players to register is Monday, Jan. 8 by 11:59 p.m. ET.
While there isn't a consensus No. 1 overall selection, there is plenty of talent to go around throughout the first round. Maya Doms, the Stanford midfielder and three-time Pac-12 first-teamer is among the top prospects along with Georgia product Croix Bethune and Jamaican international Jody Brown. Brown is someone you're probably familiar with given she started in every World Cup match this summer for her home country at 21 years old. Though she hasn't declared yet, the forward was key in Florida State's College Cup triumph, scoring two goals in the title game against Stanford.
The star combination from Texas of Lexi Messimo and Trinity Byars has not declared yet either, but if the two do, both should be first-rounders. Byars and Messimo were both top-five in the entire NCAA in goals and assists last season. North Carolina knows how to consistently produce talent and this year is no different. Maycee Bell, a standout defender, and All-ACC Second Teamer in 2023 could very well provide some stability to clubs like Chicago or one of the expansion clubs who need help in the backline.
Brecken Mozingo, a talented forward from BYU could continue the trend of the club bringing in players who grew up in the area. BYU's No. 13 played a part in 29 goals in 2023 en route to helping her school reach the NCAA College Cup semifinals. Two other interesting players to keep an eye on are Clemson's catalysts to success last season, midfielder/forward Caroline Conti, and Hal Hershfelt. This just scratches the surface of the talent that will be on the board on Friday night.
Remember the draft doesn't end after the first round. We've seen plenty of late-round steals over the years. Messiah Bright went in the second round last year. In 2021, Tess Boade was a fourth-rounder.
2024 NWSL Draft First Round Draft Order
Note: Subject to change
1. Utah Royals FC
2. Bay FC
3. Chicago Red Stars
4. Utah Royals FC (acquired alongside Kate Del Fava from KC Current)
5. North Carolina Courage (acquired in the Diana Ordoñez trade last year)
6. Racing Louisville FC
7. Washington Spirit
8. Bay FC (acquired from Orlando in exchange for expansion protection)
9. Orlando Pride (acquired via the Sydney Leroux deal in June 2022)
10. North Carolina Courage
11. Portland Thorns FC
12. San Diego Wave FC
13. Washington Spirit (one of two picks OL Reign sent in Emily Sonnett trade last year)
14. NJ/NY Gotham FC
How to watch the 2024 NWSL Draft Presented by Ally
- Date: Friday, Jan. 12
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Anaheim Convention Center (Anaheim, California)
- TV info/Live Stream: ION/ION Plus (8-10 p.m. ET on ION, All rounds 8 p.m.-12 a.m. on ION Plus)
The NWSL season kicks off on Friday, March 15 with the NWSL Challenge Cup between NJ/NY Gotham FC and San Diego prior to the regular season which begins on Saturday, March 16.