2024 Olympic Gymnastics: Dates, teams, schedule and more
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are upon us. With 206 countries partaking in the transnational affair, excitement is brewing around the planet.
One of the most captivating aspects of the Olympics is the extensive list of sports and competitions, making it easy to find something for everyone. North of 10,000 athletes are battling across 329 medal events, ensuring all fans are actively engaged in the Paris Games. Among the most popular of the bunch is gymnastics.
Per an analytical breakdown from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), gymnastics is in the top echelon of well-received sports at the global outing.
With that in mind, when will the gymnastics contests at the 2024 Paris Summer Games begin? Moreover, which nations will be participating, and who will represent them?
Below, we have outlined everything you need to know regarding gymnastics scheduling, who's going for gold and more at this year's rendition of the Olympics.
2024 Olympic Gymnastics dates
Gymnastics at the Paris Olympics spans 10 days from July 27th to August 5th.
Where are the 2024 Olympic Gymnastics?
We know France is the host nation for the Olympics, specifically Paris. But where in the capital city of the country will the gymnastics events specifically happen?
Bercy Arena will be where anything gymnastics-related takes place for the Summer Games.
How many gymnastics teams qualified for the 2024 Olympics?
12 countries will duke it out between the team men's and women's formats, nominating four of their five squad members for a respective event.
The dozen groups in the ladies' collaborative contests are:
- United States
- Japan
- China
- Brazil
- France
- Italy
- Australia
- Canada
- Germany,
- Great Britain
- South Korea
- Romania
Meanwhile, the gentleman will still feature the USA, Japan, China, Italy, Canada, Germany and Great Britain. But the following nations will take the place of the other five nations from the female side:
- Switzerland
- Türkiye
- Ukraine
- Spain
- Netherlands
What gymnastics events will we see on the 2024 Olympics schedule?
At the Paris Summer Games, there are 14 combined gymnastics competitions for men (eight) and women (six). Below, you can see the various events and when they will happen.
Date
Event(s)
Time (ET)
July 27
Men's Qualification (3 Subdivisions)
Subdivision 1: 5 a.m.
July 28
Women's Qualification (5 Subdivisions)
Subdivision 1:
July 29
Men's Team Final
11:30 a.m.
July 30
Women's Team Final
12:15 p.m.
July 31
Men's All-Around Final
11:30 a.m.
August 1
Women's All-Around Final
12:15 p.m.
August 3
Women's Vault Final
10:20 a.m.
August 4
Men's Rings Final
9 a.m.
August 5
Men's Parallel Bars Final
5:45 a.m.
You can watch the 2024 Olympic gymnastics live via NBC, E!, Telemundo and Universo. Alternatively, you can stream the competitions on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, or the NBC/NBC Olympics apps.
Why isn't Russia represented in 2024 Olympic Gymnastics?
Russia, the reigning men's and women's team all-around Gold medalists at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is barred from the 2024 Games. The country's invasion of Ukraine largely contributed to the decision to exclude them from the events in Paris.