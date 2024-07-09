2024 Paris Olympics Women's Soccer Group A: Schedule, rosters, predictions, and full details
With just two nations in FIFA's top-ten world rankings, Group A at this summer's Olympics has to be considered the weakest of the three. Not to say it's not going to be competitive. This group features the defending gold medalists, two 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinalists, and a promising youthful country from the Oceania Football Confederation with seven players under the age of 24.
France, the host nation, led by Hervé Renard in his last major tournament with the women's national team has never finished higher than fourth place at the Olympics. This group sets them up well to ride into the quarterfinal round. In 2020, the European power failed to qualify for the games in Japan as it was not among the final three representatives from UEFA at the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Shockingly, this will only be France's third-ever Olympics. That just shows you how tough it is to secure a spot in this tournament out of Europe. Just ask England and the Netherlands.
Led by Lyon forward Kadidiatou Diani, Les Bleues made it to the quarterfinal stage of last summer's World Cup, falling to co-hosts Australia on penalties in heartbreaking fashion. Since then, the Olympic hosts have only lost two matches — one to Spain and one to England.
The roster possesses a lot of experience with four players over 100 caps including center-back mainstay Wendie Renard. Her partner in the center of France's defense down in New Zealand and Australia, 24-year-old Maëlle Lakrar, who just joined Real Madrid, is a player to watch in blue. Those defensive stalwarts are accompanied by midfielder creator extraordinaire Grace Geyoro, Chelsea's new threat going forward Sandy Baltimore, and France's all-time leading goal scorer Eugénie Le Sommer.
Out of CONCACAF, Bev Priestman and Canada head into this tournament with plenty to prove following a disappointing summer in 2023. Its 21st-place finish was its worst showing at a World Cup since that dreadful 2011 display. Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt are not walking through that door anymore either. We've entered a new chapter of women's football in Canada in 2024 as it attempts to capture back-to-back golds.
The country's hero at the 2020 Olympics, Jessie Fleming now dons the captain's armband. Defending a gold medal is not a straightforward task, particularly with the quality across the entire tournament. Fleming along with San Diego Wave FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and the in-form forward Adriana Leon aim to become the second nation to do so in women's football. Canada has finished at least third in the last three Olympics.
Colombia, one of CONMEBOL's two representatives, surprised us all last summer by finishing eighth at the World Cup. Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo was the metronome to its success, finishing as one of just three players at the tournament with four goal-creating actions in five games or fewer. She'll aim with the help of Chelsea star Mayra Ramirez, and the Washington Spirit's Leicy Santos to get Las Cafeteras out of the group stage at the Olympics for the first time.
Rounding out this group is the Oceania Football Confederation country, New Zealand. One of the hosts of the most recent World Cup ride into this major competition with quite a distraction looming over it.
Regular boss Jitka Klimkova, who has been in charge since September 2021, opted to "stand down from her role" as head coach for the time being after she took a leave of absence from her role amid an employment-related matter that was being independently investigated.
Assistant coach Michael Mayne will take charge of the Football Ferns with the goal of getting out of the group stage for just the second time in their history. London 2012 was their best result as the Ferns reached the final eight following a third place finish within a group that included Great Britain and Brazil. The team is headlined by the now five-time Olympian Ali Riley, and arguably the team's most important player Katie Bowen in the backline of Inter Milan. The side that features nine players with fewer than 30 caps will have to stand tall defensively to have any chance of getting out of this group.
2024 Paris Olympics Group A rosters:
France
Coach: Herve Renard
FIFA World Ranking: 2
Goalkeepers: Constance Picaud, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
Defenders: Griedge Mbock, Wendie Renard, Selma Bacha, Estelle Cascarino, Elisa De Almeida, Sakina Karchaoui, Maelle Lakrar
Midfielders: Sandy Baltimore, Grace Geyoro, Amandine Henry, Sandie Toletti, Kenza Dali
Forwards: Delphine Cascarino, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Eugénie Le Sommer, Kadidiatou Diani
Alternates: Eve Perisset, Solène Durand (GK), Vicky Becho, Léa Le Garrec
Colombia
Coach: Angelo Marsiglia
FIFA World Ranking: 22
Goalkeepers: Catalina Perez, Katherine Tapia
Defenders: Yirleidis Minota, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabali, Angela Baron, Manuela Vanegas, Daniela Caracas, Carolina Arias
Midfielders: Ilana Izquierdo, Liana Salazar, Marcela Restrepo, Leicy Santos, Daniela Montoya
Forwards: Manuela Pavi, Mayra Ramirez, Linda Caicedo, Catalina Usme
Alternates: Maria Camila Reyes, Sandra Sepulveda (GK), Lady Andrade, Wendy Bonilla
Canada
Coach: Bev Priestman
FIFA World Ranking: 8
Goalkeepers: Sabrina D’Angelo, Kailen Sheridan
Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Sydney Collins, Vanessa Gilles, Ashley Lawrence, Jayde Riviere, Jade Rose
Midfielders: Quinn, Julia Grosso, Jessie Fleming, Simi Awujo
Forwards: Evelyne Viens, Nichelle Prince, Cloé Lacasse, Adriana Leon, Janine Beckie, Jordyn Huitema
Alternates: Shelina Zadorsky, Lysianne Proulx (GK), Gabrielle Carle, Deanne Rose
New Zealand
Coach: Michael Mayne (acting)
FIFA World Ranking: 28
Goalkeepers: Victoria Esson, Anna Leat
Defenders: Mackenzie Barry, Kate Taylor, Ally Green, Meikayla Moore, C.J. Bott, Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen, Ali Riley
Midfielders: Macey Fraser, Katie Kitching, Malia Steinmetz
Forwards: Milly Clegg, Grace Jale, Indiah-Paige Riley, Gabi Rennie, Jacqui Hand
Alternates: Michaela Foster, Annalie Longo, Murphy Sheaff (GK), Claudia Bunge
2024 Paris Olympics Group A schedule:
Matchday One:
Canada vs. New Zealand
Match info: July 25, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
France vs. Colombia
Match info: July 25, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET, Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Matchday Two:
New Zealand vs. Colombia
Match info: July 28, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET, Parc Olympique Lyonnais
France vs. Canada
Match info: July 28, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
Matchday Three:
New Zealand vs. France
Match info: July 31, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET, Parc Olympique Lyonnais
Colombia vs. Canada
Match info: July 31, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET, Stade de Nice
2024 Paris Olympics Group A standings prediction:
1. France - 7 points
2. Canada - 5 points
3. Colombia - 4 points
4. New Zealand - 0 points
How to watch: Peacock, Discovery+, MAX
The victor from Group A will take on a third place finisher from either Group B or C while the runner up from this group will see the runner up from Group A in Marseille on August 3. Depending on point totals elsewhere, Group A's third place nation could find itself in the quarterfinals.