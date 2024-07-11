2024 Paris Olympics Women's Soccer Group C: Schedule, rosters, predictions, and full details
If we had to select a so-called 'group of death' in women's football at this summer's Paris Olympics, Group C would be it. Talk about a loaded group. Three of the four sides are ranked within FIFA's top nine of the world rankings with the disciplined 11-time Women's Africa Cup of Nations rounding out the group. It goes without saying but the teams that make it out of this group will surely be battle-tested for the quarterfinals.
With Montserrat Tomé now in charge, the defending World Cup champions have their eyes set on picking up right where they left off in Australia and New Zealand. Spain, who had never qualified for an Olympics on the women's side before, battled through a grueling inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League bracket to earn one of the two European spots among the 12 (not counting France, the hosts).
It's impossible not to consider this nation the frontrunner. Top to bottom, Spain is the best in the world and proved it last summer. Since the World Cup began, La Roja has outscored opponents 61-19, scoring five or more goals on six different occasions.
The 2023 Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Aitana Bonmati headlines the squad along with Real Madrid's Olga Carmona and the leader in shot-creating actions from the 2023 World Cup, Teresa Abelleira. Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo leads a talented forward group that also includes one of Arsenal's newest additions, Mariona Caldentey.
Arthur Elias and the two-time Olympic silver medalists Brazil roll into this major tournament after its worst showing at a World Cup since 1995. Its performance at the 2022 Copa América Femenina secured it a spot in Paris along with fellow finalists Colombia. As of now, this tournament will be Marta's last major one with the Brazilian national team. There are beliefs around the football world that she could return with the 2027 Women's World Cup in her home country. Elias, who wanted both experience and youth in his team left Debinha, Cristiane, and Geyse shockingly out of the Olympic squad.
22-year-old Jheniffer was chosen as one of the seven forwards in addition to North Carolina Courage's Kerolin who has not played a competitive football match since October 15, 2023.
The winners of Group C at the 2023 World Cup, Japan will make its sixth appearance on this stage. Nadeshiko Japan's best finish was as a runner-up at the 2012 Games led by Norio Sasaki. Using some incredible tactical flexibility, the Asian outfit has shown it can beat the world champions. Spearheaded by 2023 World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa, and one of the best defensive midfielders in world football Yui Hasegawa, this well-coached side has the potential to make a run into the semifinals.
Closing out Group C is Nigeria, a nation that pushed England to the brink in the Round of 16 at the World Cup, finishing in 10th place in the entire tournament. The African giants are entering their fourth Olympic Games but their first since 2008. Chiamaka Nnadozie, Asisat Oshoala, and company can not be overlooked. We made that mistake last summer. The other three outfits are going to have to earn it all against Randy Waldrum's team. Australia, even in front of its home fans, learned that the hard way. Nigeria has in fact not lost a match in regulation since last February against Colombia down in Mexico.
2024 Paris Olympics Group C rosters:
Spain
Coach: Montserrat Tomé
FIFA World Ranking: 1
Goalkeepers: Misa Rodriguez, Cata Coll
Defenders: Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Oihane Hernandez, Irene Paredes, Laia Aleixandri, Ona Batlle
Midfielders: Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso, Teresa Abelleira, Aitana Bonmati
Forwards: Mariona Caldentey, Lucia Garcia, Eva Navarro, Salma Paralluelo, Athenea del Castillo
Alternates: Maria Mendez, Vicky Lopez, Alba Redondo, Elene Lete (GK)
Brazil
Coach: Arthur Elias
FIFA World Ranking: 9
Goalkeepers: Lorena, Tainá
Defenders: Thais Ferreira, Yasmim, Antônia, Rafaelle, Tamires, Tarciane
Midfielders: Duda Sampaio, Ana Vitória, Vitória Yaya
Forwards: Gabi Portilho, Gabi Nunes, Kerolin, Ludmila, Adriana, Marta, Jheniffer
Alternates: Luciana (GK), Angelina, Priscila, Lauren
Japan
Coach: Futoshi Ikeda
FIFA World Ranking: 7
Goalkeepers: Ayaka Yamashita, Chika Hirao
Defenders: Saki Kumagai, Risa Shimizu, Moeka Hayashi, Hikaru Kitagawa, Toko Koga, Moeka Minami
Midfielders: Kiko Seike, Honoka Hayashi, Fuka Nagano, Hinata Miyazawa, Aoba Fujino, Momoko Tanikawa, Yui Hasegawa
Forwards: Riko Ueki, Maika Hamano, Mina Tanaka
Alternates: Remina Chiba, Rion Ishikawa, Shū Ohba (GK), Miyabi Moriya
Nigeria
Coach: Randy Waldrum
FIFA World Ranking: 36
Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Tochukwu Oluehi
Defenders: Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, Michelle Alozie, Nicole Payne, Chidinma Okeke
Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun, Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Jennifer Echegini, Toni Payne
Forwards: Uchenna Kanu, Chiwendu Ihezuo, Chinonyerem Macleans, Rasheedat Ajibade, Esther Okoronkwo, Asisat Oshoala
Alternates: Jumoke Alani, Ifeoma Onumonu, Gift Monday, Morufa Ademola (GK)
2024 Paris Olympics Group C schedule:
Matchday One:
Spain vs. Japan
Match info: July 25, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET, Stade de la Beaujoire
Nigeria vs. Brazil
Match info: July 25, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux
Matchday Two:
Brazil vs. Japan
Match info: July 28, 2024, 11:00 p.m. ET, Parc des Princes
Spain vs. Nigeria
Match info: July 28, 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET, Stade de la Beaujoire
Matchday Three:
Brazil vs. Spain
Match info: July 31, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET, Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux
Japan vs. Nigeria
Match info: July 31, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET, Stade de la Beaujoire
2024 Paris Olympics Group C standings prediction:
1. Spain - 7 points
2. Japan - 4 points
3. Brazil - 4 points
4. Nigeria - 1 point
How to watch: Peacock, Discovery+, MAX
The winner from Group C will take on third place from either Group A or B. Group C's runner up will see the winner of Group B on August 3 in Paris. Depending on point totals elsewhere, this group's third place finisher could qualify for the quarterfinals.