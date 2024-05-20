2024 PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele gets the monkey off his back with first major
When Xander Schauffele won the Gold Medal at the 2020 (held 2021) Olympics, he became the first American to do so since 1900. Many wondered if it was just a matter of time when he would follow up with his first major. Leading up to the Tokyo Games, he had come ever so close, with two top-two finishes at the 2018 Open Championship and the 2019 Masters, and a top-three that same year at the U.S. Open and once again, The Masters in 2021.
He continued winning on the Tour after those impressive feats, but just couldn’t get quite as close to that incredible 2018-2021 hot streak. Still, the California native achieved steady wins in 2022. Despite no wins last year, he achieved two top-10 finishes in two majors (Masters and the U.S. Open) and was always on the radar.
All that, of course, has changed now that he’s entered the majors winner club, with his victory over the field at the 2024 PGA Championship, where he dominated the competition from the outset.
Xander Schauffele wins 2024 PGA Championship for first major of career
The 30-year-old Schauffele never wavered after he secured the lead on the first day, going wire-to-wire to prove he merited this monumental triumph. He threw down the gauntlet the very first day by equaling the major record with a 9-under 62. The only time he seemed vulnerable was during the penultimate moments when Bryson DeChambeau put on a burst of exhilarating confidence and equaled his lead for the first time, at 20-under.
DeChambeau was clearly gunning for his second major as he picked up momentum in the final day, putting four crucial birdies on the back nine, including a thrilling final stroke on the 18th.
Schauffele has struggled in the past with closing out a major victory and when he stepped up to the 18th tee, there were fears of him squandering the lead he had forged with sweat throughout the four days. When he hit his shot towards the bunker, those fears seemed confirmed.
However, this time the eight-time PGA Tour winner had the Wanamaker trophy in sight and refused to let it go. Schauffele had one five-foot putt left on the par-five hole to birdie. Testament to his ability to steel his nerves, he zeroed in on the win, crushing DeChambeau’s hopes for a playoff.
"I really didn't want to go into a playoff against Bryson," Schauffele Schauffele said, h/t ESPN. "I'm assuming we probably would have played 18. It would have been a lot of work. I just told myself, this is my opportunity and just capture it."
DeChambeau saw the winning birdie putt from the practice range and graciously stopped prepping for a potential playoff, walking over to congratulate the first-time major winner.
Schauffele’s deserved win was a result of some stunning play all four days of the tournament. He conquered his demons with his ability to close under the greatest of pressure, and put himself in excellent standing to defend his Gold medal this summer at the Paris Games.
"I was actually kind of emotional after the putt lipped in," said Schauffele afterward, h/t ESPN. "It's been a while since I've won. I kept saying it all week, I just need to stay in my lane. Man, was it hard to stay in my lane today, but I tried all day to just keep focus on what I'm trying to do and keep every hole ahead of me. Had some weird kind of breaks coming into the house, but it's all good now."
It was an exciting final day to the PGA Championship, which benefited with a competitive, unified field that featured both PGA and LIV golfers competing against and supporting each other.
The next PGA tournament is the Charles Schwab Challenge taking place at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX beginning May 23.