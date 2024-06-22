2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials: Schedule, athletes, how to watch
By Marci Rubin
With the 2024 Summer Olympics approaching, USA Gymnastics will select the men and women who will compete at the Olympics. The selection will take place at the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials. Athletes were selected to participate in the trials based on their performances at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships or via petition.
The trials will take place over four nights, two nights of the men’s competition and two nights of the women’s competition. Women compete on four apparatus, while men compete on six. Most of the gymnasts will compete in the all-around, but some event specialists will participate, as well.
20 men and 16 women will participate in the Olympic Gymnastics Trials. Five women and five men will make up the Olympic teams. Alternates will also be chosen.
Everything you need to know about the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials
The 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials will take place from June 27–June 30. The men’s competition will take place from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 29, and the women’s competition will be held on June 28 and June 30. For the first time, the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials will be held at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The highest-scoring gymnast for both the men’s and women’s competitions will automatically earn a Paris Olympics berth. A selection committee will determine the other four spots for both teams. The men’s team will be announced on June 29 and the women’s team will be announced on June 30.
Television and streaming coverage will be available for all days of the competition. Information on timing of the schedule and coverage can be found here. The first night of the men’s competition will air on USA Network. The second night, as well as both nights of the women’s competition, will air on NBC. All days of the competition will stream on Peacock, NBC.com, and NBCOlympics.com. It will also stream on the NBC and NBC Sports apps.
Rosters for the Olympic Trials can be found here. Olympians returning to the Olympic Trials for another shot at Olympic glory include Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Brody Malone, Shane Wiskus and Yul Moldauer. Olympic alternates aiming to make their first Olympic team include Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong and Donnell Whittenburg.
Six-time World medalist Shilese Jones missed the U.S. Gymnastics Championships with an injury, but her petition to participate in the trials was accepted. World all-around bronze medalist Frederick Richard looks to make his first Olympic team. Other contenders include Skye Blakely, Asher Hong, Khoi Young and Paul Juda.
U.S. gymnasts are gearing up to peak at the right time: the Olympic trials and the Olympic Games. We will soon know which athletes will represent the United States at the Olympics this summer. The 2024 Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11.