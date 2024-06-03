2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials dates, athletes, how to watch: Everything you need to know
By Marci Rubin
As the 2024 Summer Olympics get closer, team selections are underway. USA Swimming will soon select swimmers to participate at the Paris Olympics. The selection will be at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials — Swimming presented by Lilly.
The Trials will take place over the course of nine days. More than 700 swimmers will participate. There are 52 spots on the team. Two swimmers can qualify for the Olympics for the country per event. Swimmers can also qualify for a relay team by finishing third through sixth in the 100m and 200m freestyle.
Everything you need to know about the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials
About six weeks before the Olympics kick off, the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are scheduled from June 15 to June 23. The Trials will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, home of the Indianapolis Colts. This marks the first time the event will take place on a professional football field. There will be three temporary pools.
The format for the trials will consist of preliminaries, semifinals, and finals. Prelims, often referred to as heats, will take place earlier in the day, while semifinals and finals will occur later in the day. The order of events can be found here. For more information on the event, refer to the official event page via USA Swimming.
Television and streaming coverage of the Trials begins on June 15. Live streaming of the Trials will be available on Peacock, NBC.com, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC/NBC Sports apps. Qualifying heats will air live on Peacock with delayed coverage on USA Network. Each final will air live on NBC and Peacock during primetime. The Trials will also air on USA Swimming Network, a free streaming service. Ticket information for attending in person can be found here.
Veteran swimmers will pursue another Olympic Games, while some swimmers will pursue their first Olympics. Male swimmers pushing for another Olympics include Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Chase Kalisz, Kieran Smith, Michael Andrew, Bobby Finke, and more. Female swimmers returning to pursue another Olympics include Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Regan Smith, Abbey Weitzeil, Lilly King, Bella Sims, Alex Walsh, and more. Swimmers hoping to make their first Olympic Games include Jack Alexy, Carson Foster, Gretchen Walsh, Hannah Bellard, and more.
U.S. swimmers are ready to battle for an Olympic berth. We will soon learn which swimmers will nab a spot on the team going to Paris.