Overreaction Monday: 6 NFL QB prospects who showed the most red flags in Week 1
By Austen Bundy
The college football season only just kicked off but it's never too early to start evaluating potential pro talent ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, these quarterbacks may have given some NFL general managers pause from their Week 1 performances.
6. Cade Klubnik - Clemson
Only scoring three points against the No. 1 team in the nation is typically acceptable in a Week 1 game -- if you're an FCS team. The No. 14 Clemson Tigers wet the bed in Atlanta and Cade Klubnik's poor play was a main contributor.
The 20-year-old junior went 18-for-29 and threw for only 142 yards Saturday earning a worrying 40.8 QBR. A fourth-quarter interception certainly didn't help his prospects either. There's still a long season ahead but that could be the bad news for Klubnik if this Clemson team is as overrated as it looked.
5. Davis Warren - Michigan
Another passer who probably wasn't on many, if any, Draft boards, Davis Warren only tossed for 118 yards, one touchdown and an interception, earning a dismal 33.0 QBR. Michigan's offense only scored 13 points by the end of the third quarter, struggling to move the ball efficiently against what was supposed to be an inferior Fresno State.
The Wolverine defense padded the final score of 30-10 with a pick-six in the final minutes. Warren, who could still be replaced by backup Alex Orji at any time, will need drastic improvement under center if he wants to get any attention from pro scouts.
4. Riley Leonard - Notre Dame
Saturday's primetime victory over No. 20 Texas A&M was an impressive team achievement but Riley Leonard didn't play as big a role as it seemed. The Duke transfer threw for only 158 yards and completed just 18 of 30 passes, accruing a QB rating of 66.7. Failing to find the end zone through the air isn't the end of the world but it's certainly an area to improve on (and it will) as the season progresses.
Notre Dame's schedule has a soft underbelly from now until November, providing ample room for Leonard to stat pad and sharpen his skills ahead of real tests.
3. Will Howard - Ohio State
The Buckeyes 52-6 blowout of Akron wasn't entirely indicative of how its best players performed on Saturday. Will Howard threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns but struggled early, only completing 17 passes on 28 attempts and earning a mere 70.2 QBR.
Ohio State only led 17-3 at half and all but one of its four second-half touchdowns were on the ground. Having another generational talent at wide receiver in freshman Jeremiah Smith will help Howard's Draft stock this year but only if he fully takes advantage of it.
2. Garrett Nussmeier - LSU
LSU's junior signal-caller had big shoes to fill in the wake of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels' departure, and his efforts Sunday night in Las Vegas weren't entirely detrimental. 304 yards and two touchdowns is good. In fact, Garrett Nussmeier's 88.1 QBR was solid. However, five stalled drives and an interception to close the game detract more than one would think from his performance.
Pro scouts will evaluate in-game decisions and being unable to extend drives in the second half will be a critical note on his evaluation. LSU's schedule gives Nussmeier ample opportunity to improve upon Sunday's start.
1. Dillon Gabriel - Oregon
On paper, Dillon Gabriel appeared to have an early Heisman-like performance, throwing for 380 yards and two touchdowns, completing 41-of-49 passes. However, the 24-14 scoreline, his 56.2 QBR and the "eye test" said otherwise.
Being unable to slam the door on FCS Idaho and looking uncomfortable under pressure are both aspects pro scouts will be critical of. Gabriel was sacked three times Saturday and had eight drives stall out before reaching the end zone -- two of them were failed fourth down conversions, one was due to a fumble and another from a missed field goal attempt. He'll need to tighten things up and relocate his cutthroat abilities if he wants to top draft boards in April.