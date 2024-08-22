2026 World Baseball Classic bracket: Schedule, teams, pools, locations and more
We're not far away from the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Coming off an exhilarating Paris Olympics that didn't include baseball, the anticipation to see these teams in 2026 will be at an all-time high. As of yesterday, all of the pools, teams, schedules, and locations have been set.
What is the 2026 WBC schedule?
Pool C will begin play on March 5 in Japan in the First Round. With Pool A, Pool B, and Pool D following suit the following day on March 6 through March 11. The quarterfinals will begin on March 13th with the runner-up from Pool C versus the winner of Pool D, and Pool A runner-up against Pool B's winner. On March 14, Pool B's runner-up will face Pool A's winner, and Pool D's runner-up will face Pool C's winner. That will lead us into the Semifinals which will take place on March 15, and 16.
The Championship game will take place on March 17, 2026.
2026 World Baseball Classic pools/teams have been announced
To simplify all of this, it'll be a 20-team field, just like in 2023. Opening Round will begin on March 5th. There will be four pools consisting of five different teams. Here are the teams that have been announced:
Pool
Teams
A
Puerto Rico, Cuba, Canada, and Panama.
B
United States, Mexico, Italy, and Great Britain
C
Japan, Australia, Korea, and Czechia
D
Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Netherlands, and Israel.
The only uncertainty is finding out who will be the final four teams will be. Those teams will be decided in Qualifiers and will be added to each respective pool.
2026 World Baseball Classic locations
First-round play for Pool A will take place at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico from March 6-11. Pool B will play their first round at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas from March 6-11th. First-round play for Pool C will take place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan from March 5-10. Pool D's first round will take place at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida from March 6-11.
The Quarterfinals between Pool C and Pool D will take place at loanDeposit park in Miami, Florida on March 14. Meanwhile, Pool A and Pool B's Quarterfinal Round will take place at Minute Maid Park.
To wrap up the 2026 WBC, both the Semifinals and Championship will take place in Miami, Florida on March 16 and 17.
Who are the 2026 WBC favorites to win?
Going into the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Japan will likely be the favorite. They're the only team to have won multiple WBC's, and are coming off their third. Although Japan will be looking for their fourth win, two teams to watch will be USA and Mexico. Don't forget Mexico had a 5-4 lead on Japan in the ninth inning in the Semifinals before Munetaka Murakami's game-winning double.
For Team USA, it'll be all about redemption. Shohei Ohtani shutting the door on USA in the Finals in the 2023 WBC will be in the back of every player's mind. Trae Turner was the hero for USA, tying a Tournament record with five homeruns in the 2023 WBC. The other question continues to remain; who will play for USA? Adley Rutschman? Bobby Witt Jr.? Aaron Judge? Bryce Harper? If everyone plays, this roster should be a huge threat if they face Japan for a rematch for the 2026 WBC title.
The stage is set! See you all in 2026 for another World Baseball Classic that showcases the best talent from all around the world. Much like in the past, the 2026 WBC will be even bigger and better than years prior. The game continues to grow and reach new audiences, and will do so again in 2026.